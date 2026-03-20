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Home > Business News > HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

The sudden departure took investors by surprise, more so since HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty mentioned a break over the differences in values and ethics without clarifying.

HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?
HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 20, 2026 10:06:17 IST

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HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

The stock prices of HDFC bank were put under intense pressure following the sudden resignation of the non-executive chairman of the bank Atanu Chakraborty which resulted in a major sell off in the stock market. The share dropped up to 5% in the early trading, killing much of its market worth and signifying one of the sharpest declines in the market in recent years. The sudden departure took investors by surprise, more so since Chakraborty mentioned a break over the differences in values and ethics without clarifying on the same, leaving people with doubt in the internal running of the bank.

HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns

The growth also raised wider issues amongst the analysts and investors with some brokerage firms raising warning bells of possible governance risks. According to the reports, the resignation could have been because of the differences in opinions on some of the internal practices that were witnessed in the course of his leadership. Although it has not been officially proven that he was wrongdoing, the ambiguity surrounding the reasons for his departure has contributed to anxiety in the market. This situation is also timely to the bank that is still in the process of integrating its giant merger with HDFC Ltd and is also negotiating an intricate macroeconomic environment. 

New HDFC Bank chairman

The bank and the board of directors acted swiftly in order to reassure stakeholders in response to the turmoil by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI also pronounced that it had no significant issues on the financial health or governance standards of the bank and that the bank is well capitalised and stable. In the meantime, veteran banker Keki Mistry has been brought in as transitional chairman so as to create continuity and build back the confidence. This notwithstanding, the episode has pointed out the extent to which the uncertainty around leadership can affect the investor sentiment, particularly in the case of systemically important financial institutions.

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ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

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HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

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HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

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HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?
HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?
HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?
HDFC Bank Share Price In Focus After Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns Over ‘Personal Values and Ethics’ Differences — Should You Buy Or Sell The Stock?

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