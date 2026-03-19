HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

Atanu Chakraborty: In a sudden leadership change, HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty has stepped down, citing concerns over certain internal practices that he said did not align with his personal values and ethics. Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect, pointing to what he described as a mismatch between his principles and developments within the bank over the past two years.

However, he did not spell out specific issues in his resignation note. His exit comes midway through his extended term, which was set to run until 2027. The move has raised questions around governance at one of India’s most important financial institutions.

Interim Chairman Appointed

Following his departure, the bank has named Keki Mistry as interim non-executive chairman for a three-month period, with approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Mistry, a long-time insider and former senior executive within the HDFC group, is expected to provide continuity as the bank navigates the transition.

Market Reaction: ADRs Fall Sharply

The announcement had an immediate impact on investor sentiment. HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) dropped over 7% after the news broke, reflecting concerns among global investors.

The bank, which is India’s largest private lender, has been under close watch following its merger with HDFC Ltd. While the deal created a financial giant, some analysts believe the full benefits are yet to materialise.

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