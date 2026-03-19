Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Fuel prices across India remained steady on March 19, even as global oil markets continue to react to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged in key metros, offering some relief to consumers despite rising global crude prices.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at around ₹94.7 per litre, while diesel is priced close to ₹87.6 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol continues to hover above ₹103 per litre, with diesel around ₹90. Similar trends are seen in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where prices remain largely stable with minor city-level variations due to local taxes.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily, but there has been no immediate revision despite volatility in international markets.

Global Tensions Push Crude Prices Higher

The stability in domestic fuel rates comes even as crude oil prices have surged sharply due to escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Reports suggest that oil prices have risen significantly since the conflict intensified, raising concerns about supply disruptions.

Recent developments, including attacks on key energy infrastructure in the region, have further added to uncertainty in global oil markets.

India, which imports over 80 percent of its crude oil needs, remains sensitive to such global fluctuations. However, the impact has not yet been passed on to retail fuel prices.

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices vary from city to city due to factors such as state taxes, transportation costs and dealer commissions. This is why metros like Mumbai and Kolkata usually record higher rates compared to Delhi.

While global crude trends play a key role, domestic pricing decisions by oil companies and government policies also influence the final rates consumers pay.

For now, despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, fuel prices across India remain stable, with no immediate hike announced.

ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…