Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Bab oil field Gulf energy crisis drone-attacks Israel news hardik pandya nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut Aditya Dhar DHS
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Fuel prices across India remained steady on March 19, even as global oil markets continue to react to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged in key metros, offering some relief to consumers despite rising global crude prices.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War (Photo Credits: Canva)
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War (Photo Credits: Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 19, 2026 08:54:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Fuel prices across India remained steady on March 19, even as global oil markets continue to react to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged in key metros, offering some relief to consumers despite rising global crude prices.

In Delhi, petrol is retailing at around ₹94.7 per litre, while diesel is priced close to ₹87.6 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol continues to hover above ₹103 per litre, with diesel around ₹90. Similar trends are seen in Kolkata and Bengaluru, where prices remain largely stable with minor city-level variations due to local taxes.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily, but there has been no immediate revision despite volatility in international markets.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Tensions Push Crude Prices Higher

The stability in domestic fuel rates comes even as crude oil prices have surged sharply due to escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Reports suggest that oil prices have risen significantly since the conflict intensified, raising concerns about supply disruptions.

Recent developments, including attacks on key energy infrastructure in the region, have further added to uncertainty in global oil markets.

India, which imports over 80 percent of its crude oil needs, remains sensitive to such global fluctuations. However, the impact has not yet been passed on to retail fuel prices.

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices vary from city to city due to factors such as state taxes, transportation costs and dealer commissions. This is why metros like Mumbai and Kolkata usually record higher rates compared to Delhi.

While global crude trends play a key role, domestic pricing decisions by oil companies and government policies also influence the final rates consumers pay.

For now, despite the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, fuel prices across India remain stable, with no immediate hike announced.

ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 MarchPetrol price in Delhi todayPetrol price in GurgaonPetrol price in HaryanaPetrol price in NoidaPetrol price in uppetrol price near new delhi

RELATED News

Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

SOMANY Ceramics Continues to Build Upon Its Waste Tile Reuse Initiative on Global Recycling Day 2026

10 Rising Indian Companies To Follow In 2026

Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex Rises 633 Points, Nifty Nears 23,800 For Third Straight Day As Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Iran War Concerns

Indian Homeopathic Physician Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured at International Summit in China

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Mints Over Rs 50 Crore in Paid Previews

‘I Do Not Want To…’: Did Donald Trump Just Hint At De-escalation In The US-Israel-Iran War After Iran’s Strike On Qatar’s LNG Hub?

Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

No Fuel For Patriotism: Pakistan Cancels Republic Day Parade As Oil Crisis Turns Grand Military Show Into Cost-Cutting Exercise Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Who Is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel Aka Kenny Patel? FBI Intensifies Nationwide Search For Indian National Accused Of Defrauding Victims Across US

Global Oil And Gas Network Under Fire As Iran-Israel War Targets Energy Infrastructure After South Pars Strike — What Are These Key Facilities?

Delhi Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued, Thunderstorms Expected Across City, Brace For Heavy Rain For Two Days

Tragedy On Swiss Slopes: Gondola Crash Kills One, Frightening Footage And Eyewitness Account Raise Alarm

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

QUICK LINKS