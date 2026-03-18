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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

Gold, silver prices fall on March 18; 24K, 22K, 18K rates drop across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru amid global sell-off.

Gold, silver prices fall on March 18.(Photo: Canva)
Gold, silver prices fall on March 18.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 18, 2026 18:37:17 IST

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Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp decline on Wednesday, March 18, tracking a global sell-off in bullion markets. The fall comes as investors turned cautious ahead of key monetary policy decisions and amid a strengthening US dollar, putting pressure on precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices dropped significantly by the close of trade. Gold futures fell ₹2,435 to ₹1,53,550 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of ₹1,55,985. Silver also saw a steep decline, slipping ₹3,862 to ₹2,49,251 per kg. The weakness was mirrored in global markets, where gold prices fell below the crucial $5,000 per ounce mark, while silver also traded lower.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

Analysts attribute the fall to fading expectations of near-term interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and a stronger dollar. Higher bond yields and profit booking by investors further weighed on bullion. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices are also adding to inflation concerns, which could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

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Despite the dip, experts suggest that gold continues to find long-term support from central bank buying, global uncertainties, and inflationary pressures. However, volatility is expected to persist in the near term.

Gold Rate Today in India (March 18)

Here’s a look at the latest city-wise gold prices:

  • Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Gorakhpur

    • 24K Gold: ₹15,824 per gram

    • 22K Gold: ₹14,506 per gram

    • 18K Gold: ₹11,872 per gram

  • Chennai

    • 24K Gold: ₹15,981 per gram

    • 22K Gold: ₹14,649 per gram

    • 18K Gold: ₹12,329 per gram

  • Hyderabad, Bengaluru

    • 24K Gold: ₹15,775 per gram

    • 22K Gold: ₹14,460 per gram

    • 18K Gold: ₹11,831 per gram

What Should Buyers Do?

For those planning to buy gold, the dip offers a potential opportunity. However, experts advise caution as prices may remain volatile ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. Key support for gold on MCX is seen between ₹1,50,000–₹1,52,000, while resistance is near ₹1,58,000.

Silver, too, remains under pressure as traders avoid fresh positions, awaiting clarity on global economic cues.

Overall, while short-term weakness persists, gold continues to hold its appeal as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, making strategic buying during dips a preferred approach for long-term investors.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex Rises 633 Points, Nifty Nears 23,800 For Third Straight Day As Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Iran War Concerns

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Tags: gold pricegold price March 18gold rategold rate chennaigold rate delhigold rate mumbaigold rate today

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Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

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Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

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Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…
Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…
Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…
Gold Rate Today (March 18): How Much Will 18K, 22K, 24K Cost You As Prices Witnessed A Drop? Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru And More…

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