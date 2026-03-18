Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex Rises 633 Points, Nifty Nears 23,800 For Third Straight Day As Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Iran War Concerns

Attention Investors! Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending firmly in the green despite rising global uncertainties.

The BSE Sensex surged 633 points to close at 76,704, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 196 points to settle near the 23,800 mark at 23,777.

The sustained rally in domestic equities comes on the back of positive global cues and continued investor optimism, even as macroeconomic concerns linger. Earlier in the day, broader Asian markets traded higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street where the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with modest gains of 0.25 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

Indian rupee vs US Dollar

However, the upbeat momentum in equities contrasted sharply with the performance of the Indian rupee, which slipped to a record low against the US dollar. The currency weakened to around 92.58–92.60, marking its lowest-ever level, as geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict continued to weigh on global markets. The rupee had settled at 92.38 in the previous session, indicating a sharp depreciation trend.

The decline in the rupee is largely attributed to rising crude oil prices and concerns over supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Although Brent crude futures eased slightly on Wednesday falling 67 cents to $102.75 per barrel after a sharp rally in the previous session prices remain elevated, adding pressure on oil-importing economies like India.

What Market participants should know

Market participants are increasingly cautious about inflationary risks stemming from higher energy prices and currency weakness. A weaker rupee makes imports more expensive, potentially widening the current account deficit and impacting corporate margins in sectors dependent on imported inputs.

Meanwhile, regulatory developments also remained in focus. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred 21 entities in a stock manipulation case, ordering disgorgement of Rs 2.94 crore along with a penalty of Rs 2.8 crore. The market regulator noted that the entities were linked through family, professional, or financial connections, highlighting ongoing efforts to tighten market surveillance.

Sensex update today

During intraday trade, both indices maintained strong gains. Around 2:00 pm, the Sensex was up over 800 points, while the Nifty rose more than 1 per cent, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors.

Experts suggest that while the current rally indicates resilience in Indian equities, investors should remain watchful of global developments, particularly geopolitical tensions and currency movements, which could drive volatility in the near term.

On the stock-specific front, market expert Vinay Nagori of Fintegrity Financial Services highlighted several stocks to watch, including Privi Speciality Chemicals, Kilburn Engineering, Ajmera Realty, Xpro India, Bharat Bijlee, Nazara Technologies, Hindustan Foods, Tips Music, Styrenix Performance Materials, and PVR INOX, citing strong growth potential across sectors such as manufacturing, gaming, FMCG, and infrastructure.

Overall, while Dalal Street continues to show strength with a three-day winning streak, the sharp fall in the rupee and ongoing geopolitical tensions remain key risks that investors cannot afford to ignore.

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