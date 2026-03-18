Indian Homeopathic Physician Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured at International Summit in China

During the event, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain addressed the international gathering and emphasized the importance of expanding the global reach of homeopathy in alignment with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). He highlighted how traditional Indian medical knowledge can play an important role in strengthening global healthcare systems.

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain is currently serving as the Homoeopathic Representative for BRICS and was recently appointed Provincial Organization Secretary of Madhya Pradesh by the Homoeopathic Medical Association of India.

In his address, Dr. Jain said that healthcare services across the world need to become more accessible, effective, and humane. He noted that homeopathy, which has deep roots in India, is not only safe but has also shown effectiveness in long-term treatment of chronic diseases. Strengthening cooperation between countries in the medical field, he said, can help provide better and more holistic treatment for suffering humanity.

The summit witnessed participation from experts, industry leaders, and healthcare professionals from several countries. On this occasion, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain was honoured for his years of research, successful treatment of complex diseases, and his significant efforts in promoting homeopathy globally.

Notably, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in the United States (USA) for his medical and research contributions. Through his active participation on international platforms, he continues to work toward giving homeopathy greater global recognition and establishing it as a powerful medium for serving humanity.

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