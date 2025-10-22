LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System columbia university Afghanistan news Chief Minister Siddaramaiah china lottery latest india news american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Business > HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 22:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

By Hannah Lang (Reuters) -Apollo Global Management, Oppenheimer, Jane Street and HSG, formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, invested in crypto exchange Kraken's recent funding round that valued the company at $15 billion, said two sources familiar with the matter. Fortune reported last month that Kraken closed the $500 million round, but Reuters is naming the firms, which are major investors and financial players, for the first time. Their participation underscores how institutional players are moving into the digital asset sector, which has benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-crypto stance and his administration's push for friendly regulations. Qube Research & Technologies; Kraken's co-CEO Arjun Sethi; and Tribe Capital, a venture capital firm that Sethi co-founded, also bought into the fundraising round, which paves the way for the crypto firm to go public in coming months, one source said. Spokespeople for Kraken, Qube and Jane Street declined to comment. Spokespeople for Apollo, Oppenheimer, HSG and Tribe Capital did not provide comment. Kraken, one of the world's largest crypto trading platforms, is expected to confidentially file a registration statement for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by year-end, with plans to go public in the first quarter, one of the sources added, although it was unclear how the U.S. government shutdown might affect that timeline. Several other crypto companies including Circle, Gemini and Bullish have capitalized on crypto exuberance with IPOs this year. Kraken has been expanding aggressively, buying retail futures trading platform NinjaTrader for $1.5 billion in May and futures exchange Small Exchange from IG Group for $100 million this month, paving the way for the company to launch a fully U.S.-based derivatives platform. Growing institutional and corporate participation in crypto markets has helped push up the value of major tokens over the last year. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is up more than 20% so far this year, after hitting a record high above $126,000 this month. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York; additional reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; editing by Michelle Price and Richard Chang)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Activist investor Jana teams up with NFL's Travis Kelce to pressure Six Flags

Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

Fitch says US support helped Argentina ward off ratings downgrade

Ford recalls 1.4 million US vehicles over faulty rear-view cameras

Rules-based trading system at risk of derailment, says UN chief

LATEST NEWS

PRECIOUS-Gold extends fall as investors book profits ahead of US inflation data

Netflix's blockbuster run loses spark amid valuation jitters

Late Kim strike sees Gangwon down Kobe in Asian Champions League

Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements

Who Is Mahmoud Khalil? Palestinian Activist At Center Of Trump-Era Deportation Battle In The US

Add to today's Daybook

UPDATE 3-ATP500, Swiss Indoors Basel Men's Doubles Results

Exclusive-US considering curbs on exports to China made with US software, sources say

EU wheat higher with Algeria tender in focus

Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Fake’ MMS Goes Viral: What We Know So Far

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say
HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say
HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say
HSG, Jane Street among investors in Kraken's September fundraising, sources say
QUICK LINKS