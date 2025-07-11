HUL Share Jumps 5% Following Priya Nair’s Appointment as CEO

Shares of consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) surged on Friday, July 11, after the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods company) giant announced a major leadership change. The stock rose nearly 5%, hitting an intraday high of Rs 2,529 on the BSE, following the appointment of Priya Nair as the company’s new Managing Director and CEO.

Priya Nair: New CEO of HUL

Nair, who currently serves as President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, will take over the reins from Rohit Jawa, who is set to step down on July 31, 2025, after a two-year stint. The company said in an exchange filing that Jawa is leaving to “pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey.”

“we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 10th July, 2025 has noted that Mr. Rohit Jawa will be stepping down as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (‘MD & CEO’) of the Company, effective close of business hours on 31st July 2025” the company said in an exchange filing on July 10.

Following a recommendation by its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has chosen Priya Nair to succeed Rohit Jawa. ” based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved

the appointment of Ms. Priya Nair as the MD & CEO of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 1st August, 2025 till 31st July, 2030, in succession to Mr. Rohit Jawa.The appointment of Ms. Priya Nair as the MD & CEO will be

subject to approval of Shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be applicable” stated in exchange filing.

HUL Share Price:

HUL shares opened at Rs 2,460 and climbed steadily, trading at Rs 2,522 as of 12:30 PM, reflecting a 4.6% gain from the previous close. Global brokerage JPMorgan maintained its “Overweight” rating on HUL with a target price of Rs 2,500, citing Nair’s strong leadership credentials.