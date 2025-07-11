Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Falls Over 700 Points On Weak Earnings And Tariff Fears- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Hey market enthusiasts, Friday is looking tough and gloomy day for Indian equities, leaving many investors worried.
The Sensex took a heavy hit, plunging over 700 points—nearly 1%—to an intraday low of 82,487. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 25,150 mark, adding to the jitters. This wasn’t just a small dip; even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell by almost 1%, dragging overall market capitalization down by a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 457 lakh crore. By 11:45 AM, the Sensex was still down 563 points at 82,538, and the Nifty was 0.74% lower at 25,167. Investors everywhere felt the pinch as fears over disappointing earnings, rising tariffs, and stretched valuations shook confidence, triggering a widespread selloff that left many portfolios bruised and spirits low. How are you coping with this market storm?
Key Factors Behind Friday’s Indian Stock Market Fallout
- Weak Q1 Earnings Spark Domino Effect
- TCS reported its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.
- Q1 revenue stood at $7.42 billion, missing Bloomberg’s $7.54 billion estimate.
- This marked TCS’s worst quarter since June 2020.
- Poor earnings worsened already fragile market sentiment amid tariff worries and high valuations.
- Trump’s Tariff Escalation Fans Market Fears
- US President Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1.
- Suggested baseline tariffs could rise to 15-20% for other countries.
- Raised fears of inflation and global economic slowdown.
- Heightened investor risk aversion contributed to selloff.
- Stretched Valuations Spark Investor Caution
- Nifty trades at nearly 22x FY26E EPS despite weak earnings, per Shibani Kurian (Kotak Mahindra AMC).
- Earnings growth expected at modest levels.
- India underperforms peers like South Korea and Germany due to elevated valuations, noted VK Vijayakumar (Geojit).
- Investors reduce exposure amid valuation correction.
- Safe Havens Shine Amid Uncertainty
- Gold prices jumped nearly 1% to ₹97,548 per 10 grams.
- Silver hit a record ₹1,11,552 per kg.
- Classic flight to safety amid tariff anxieties and weak earnings.
- Technical Signals Indicate Further Market Weakness
- Nifty formed a bearish candle and lower intraday tops, says Shrikant Chouhan (Kotak Securities).
- Potential slip to 25,200-25,150 if below 25,330; further drop to 25,050 if below 25,170.
- Value buying zone between 25,150-25,050.
- Hardik Matalia (Choice Equity Broking) warns of extended selling if below 25,300, targeting 25,000.
- Resistance levels at 25,500 and 25,600.
Trump’s Tariff Escalation Sparks Stock Market Fears — What Does It Mean for You?
Did you catch the big tariff bombshell from US President Donald Trump? He just announced a hefty 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1 — a move that sent global markets into a tailspin. But wait, there’s more: Trump also hinted that countries without special exemptions could see tariffs jump to 15% or even 20%, doubling the current rate of 10%. Scary, right?
If you’re wondering how this affects your investments, here’s the deal — these tariff hikes spark fears of rising inflation and a possible global slowdown. Indian investors like you felt the heat too, pulling back from riskier stocks as uncertainty took over. This brewing trade war played a huge role in Friday’s market crash, pushing the Sensex and Nifty 50 down sharply.