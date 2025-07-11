Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Falls Over 700 Points On Weak Earnings And Tariff Fears- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Hey market enthusiasts, Friday is looking tough and gloomy day for Indian equities, leaving many investors worried.

The Sensex took a heavy hit, plunging over 700 points—nearly 1%—to an intraday low of 82,487. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 25,150 mark, adding to the jitters. This wasn’t just a small dip; even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell by almost 1%, dragging overall market capitalization down by a staggering Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 457 lakh crore. By 11:45 AM, the Sensex was still down 563 points at 82,538, and the Nifty was 0.74% lower at 25,167. Investors everywhere felt the pinch as fears over disappointing earnings, rising tariffs, and stretched valuations shook confidence, triggering a widespread selloff that left many portfolios bruised and spirits low. How are you coping with this market storm?

Key Factors Behind Friday’s Indian Stock Market Fallout

Weak Q1 Earnings Spark Domino Effect TCS reported its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue. Q1 revenue stood at $7.42 billion, missing Bloomberg’s $7.54 billion estimate. This marked TCS’s worst quarter since June 2020. Poor earnings worsened already fragile market sentiment amid tariff worries and high valuations.

Trump’s Tariff Escalation Fans Market Fears US President Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1. Suggested baseline tariffs could rise to 15-20% for other countries. Raised fears of inflation and global economic slowdown. Heightened investor risk aversion contributed to selloff.

Stretched Valuations Spark Investor Caution Nifty trades at nearly 22x FY26E EPS despite weak earnings, per Shibani Kurian (Kotak Mahindra AMC). Earnings growth expected at modest levels. India underperforms peers like South Korea and Germany due to elevated valuations, noted VK Vijayakumar (Geojit). Investors reduce exposure amid valuation correction.

Safe Havens Shine Amid Uncertainty Gold prices jumped nearly 1% to ₹97,548 per 10 grams. Silver hit a record ₹1,11,552 per kg. Classic flight to safety amid tariff anxieties and weak earnings.

Technical Signals Indicate Further Market Weakness Nifty formed a bearish candle and lower intraday tops, says Shrikant Chouhan (Kotak Securities). Potential slip to 25,200-25,150 if below 25,330; further drop to 25,050 if below 25,170. Value buying zone between 25,150-25,050. Hardik Matalia (Choice Equity Broking) warns of extended selling if below 25,300, targeting 25,000. Resistance levels at 25,500 and 25,600.



Trump’s Tariff Escalation Sparks Stock Market Fears — What Does It Mean for You?

Did you catch the big tariff bombshell from US President Donald Trump? He just announced a hefty 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1 — a move that sent global markets into a tailspin. But wait, there’s more: Trump also hinted that countries without special exemptions could see tariffs jump to 15% or even 20%, doubling the current rate of 10%. Scary, right?

If you’re wondering how this affects your investments, here’s the deal — these tariff hikes spark fears of rising inflation and a possible global slowdown. Indian investors like you felt the heat too, pulling back from riskier stocks as uncertainty took over. This brewing trade war played a huge role in Friday’s market crash, pushing the Sensex and Nifty 50 down sharply.