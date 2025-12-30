LIVE TV
HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India edged lower on Tuesday after a strong rally, with limited selling indicating a pause rather than reversal amid global uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 30, 2025 10:12:45 IST

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: The precious metals market opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, but the decline should not be mistaken for a lack of interest. The noticeable dip in prices was followed by limited selling, suggesting the recent rally has paused rather than reversed.

MCX data showed marginal declines in 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold prices, while silver also edged lower after hovering near its all-time high. This price action indicates that traders are taking a breather without altering their broader outlook. Gold continues to hold its appeal amid global uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Is this merely a brief pause before the next surge in demand, or the start of a longer consolidation phase? For bullion watchers, the narrative remains compelling.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Tuesday, 30 December. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,635
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,500
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,208

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,746 ₹12,600 ₹10,505
Mumbai 13,620 12,485 10,193
Delhi 13,635 12,500 10,208
Kolkata 13,620 12,485 10,193
Bangalore 13,620 12,485 10,193
Hyderabad 13,620 12,485 10,193
Kerala ₹13,746 ₹12,600 ₹10,505
Pune 13,620 12,485 10,193

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai 2,40,000
Mumbai 2,40,000
Delhi 2,40,000
Kolkata 2,40,000
Bangalore 2,40,000
Hyderabad 2,40,000
Kerala 2,40,000
Pune 2,40,000

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 10:12 AM IST
HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

