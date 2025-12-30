HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: The precious metals market opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, but the decline should not be mistaken for a lack of interest. The noticeable dip in prices was followed by limited selling, suggesting the recent rally has paused rather than reversed.
MCX data showed marginal declines in 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat gold prices, while silver also edged lower after hovering near its all-time high. This price action indicates that traders are taking a breather without altering their broader outlook. Gold continues to hold its appeal amid global uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Is this merely a brief pause before the next surge in demand, or the start of a longer consolidation phase? For bullion watchers, the narrative remains compelling.
Gold Rate In India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on Tuesday, 30 December.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,635
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,500
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,208
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,746
|₹12,600
|₹10,505
|Mumbai
|₹13,620
|₹12,485
|₹10,193
|Delhi
|₹13,635
|₹12,500
|₹10,208
|Kolkata
|₹13,620
|₹12,485
|₹10,193
|Bangalore
|₹13,620
|₹12,485
|₹10,193
|Hyderabad
|₹13,620
|₹12,485
|₹10,193
|Kerala
|₹13,746
|₹12,600
|₹10,505
|Pune
|₹13,620
|₹12,485
|₹10,193
Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities
|City
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹ 2,40,000
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,40,000
|Delhi
|₹ 2,40,000
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,40,000
|Bangalore
|₹ 2,40,000
|Hyderabad
|₹ 2,40,000
|Kerala
|₹ 2,40,000
|Pune
|₹ 2,40,000
(With Inputs From Good Returnd)
