Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

Indian markets opened weak with Nifty slipping below 25,900 and Sensex lower amid soft global cues, cautious Asian markets, mixed US signals, and absence of strong domestic triggers.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 09:30:57 IST

Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (17 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Nifty 50: 25,900.65, Down 41.45 points, −0.16%

  • Sensex: 84,534.69, Down 160.85 points, −0.19%

Indian benchmarks slip modestly as cautious sentiment prevails, with Nifty near 25,900 and Sensex lower amid weak global cues, muted volumes, and lack of fresh domestic triggers.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Asian Markets

  • Asia-Pacific markets mostly trade lower on the penultimate day of the year.

  • Asian rally pauses after a seven-day run, tracking tech-led losses on Wall Street.

  • Hang Seng rises 0.4%, while Taiwan Weighted Index slips 0.4%.

US Markets & Futures

  • US futures trade mixed after a subdued overnight session.

  • S&P 500 logs back-to-back losses.

  • US tech stocks decline amid renewed fears of an AI-driven bubble.

  • Key data awaited: Fed minutes and US home price numbers.

Derivatives & Early India Cues

  • GIFT Nifty signals a negative start for Indian markets.

Rates & Bonds

  • US 10-year Treasury yield dips over 2 basis points, reflecting cautious risk appetite.

Currency Markets

  • US dollar trades steady ahead of Fed minutes.

  • Dollar index edges up near 98.12, close to a three-month low.

  • Euro holds near $1.177, on track for strong annual gains.

  • Pound steady around $1.351, eyeing solid 2025 performance.

Commodities

  • Oil prices retreat slightly after a sharp rise in the previous session.

  • Brent crude (Feb) at $61.73; March contract at $61.30.

  • WTI crude eases to $57.88 per barrel.

  • Silver futures see their worst day since 2021, sharply retreating from record highs.

Geopolitics

  • Oil remains sensitive to Russia–Ukraine tensions and supply disruption fears.

  • Trump says he is not worried about Chinese military drills around Taiwan.

  • Middle East tensions flare in Yemen, briefly lifting oil prices.

Stocks To Watch Today

Railways & Infrastructure

  • Rail Vikas Nigam: Emerges as L1 for ₹201 crore East Coast Railway wagon workshop project.

  • Afcons Infrastructure: Achieves first tunnel breakthrough in CIDCO’s Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, targets early completion.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Lupin: Signs exclusive deal with China-based Gan & Lee for GLP-1 drug Bofanglutide for diabetes and weight management.

  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: MD T Natarajan resigns; Rajkumar Beniwal IAS appointed MD.

Stock Market On Friday

So, as the curtain fell on Monday’s trade, Dalal Street clearly wasn’t in the mood to cheer. A third straight day of losses, stubborn FII outflows, and global jitters kept buyers on the sidelines, dragging the Sensex down 346 points and nudging the Nifty below 25,950. Almost every sector joined the sell-off party, with auto, IT, pharma, realty, and power stocks bearing the brunt, while the broader market also lost its balance.

A handful of gainers tried to steady the ship, but the undertone remained cautious. With volatility in the air and fresh triggers awaited, the market seems to be asking investors a simple question: ready for another choppy session ahead?

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
First published on: Dec 30, 2025 9:28 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
business news, indian stock market, stock market today, nifty today, sensex today, market opening today, GIFT Nifty, Global Market Cues, Asian markets today, US markets outlook, Stocks to watch today

