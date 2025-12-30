Stock Market Today: Nifty Slips Below 25,900 At Open As Global Cues Turn Cautious; Dalal Street On Red Alert

Stock Market On Friday

So, as the curtain fell on Monday’s trade, Dalal Street clearly wasn’t in the mood to cheer. A third straight day of losses, stubborn FII outflows, and global jitters kept buyers on the sidelines, dragging the Sensex down 346 points and nudging the Nifty below 25,950. Almost every sector joined the sell-off party, with auto, IT, pharma, realty, and power stocks bearing the brunt, while the broader market also lost its balance.

A handful of gainers tried to steady the ship, but the undertone remained cautious. With volatility in the air and fresh triggers awaited, the market seems to be asking investors a simple question: ready for another choppy session ahead?

(With Input)