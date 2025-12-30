LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian markets may open cautious amid weak global cues and Nifty expiries. BEL, RVNL, RIL, Lupin, Waaree, IndiGo, defence, renewables, bulk deals, and IPO listings remain in focus.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 30, 2025 08:51:10 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Morning Cues to Sip With Your Coffee

Good morning, market watchers. The day is shaping up to be a cautious one on Dalal Street. The NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open on a soft note, with GIFT Nifty flashing early warning signs. At 8:05 am, the futures were hovering around 25,920, down 37 points or 0.14%. By 8:30 am, sentiment weakened slightly further, with GIFT Nifty trading near 25,925, lower by 19 points.

Adding to the nerves, Asia-Pacific markets are mostly in the red after Wall Street’s tech-heavy indices took a breather overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.19%, South Korea’s KOSPI eased 0.04%, while China’s CSI 300 offered mild relief, inching up 0.01%.

Meanwhile, silver cooled off after Monday’s record run, though futures are still shining, up 3.75% at $73.12 an ounce.

With weekly and monthly Nifty expiries lined up today, expect sharp moves, quick turns, and plenty of action. It is not a sleepy Tuesday for the markets.

Stocks to Watch Today

Defence & PSU

  • Bharat Electronics: Bags additional orders worth ₹569 crore, boosting its already strong order book.

  • Defence Stocks in Focus: DAC clears procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore; watch Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Data Patterns, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock.

  • Indian Overseas Bank: RBI permits setting up an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City.

Energy, Oil & Gas

  • Reliance Industries: Denies reports of the government seeking over $30 billion in compensation related to KG-D6 gas output.

  • NTPC Green Energy: Commences commercial operations of 13.98 MW under Khavda-I Solar project; total group capacity rises to 8,010.28 MW.

  • Gujarat Gas: Appoints Avantika Singh Aulakh IAS as Additional and Managing Director.

Railways & Infrastructure

  • Rail Vikas Nigam: Emerges as L1 for ₹201 crore East Coast Railway wagon workshop project.

  • Afcons Infrastructure: Achieves first tunnel breakthrough in CIDCO’s Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, targets early completion.

Pharma & Healthcare

  • Lupin: Signs exclusive deal with China-based Gan & Lee for GLP-1 drug Bofanglutide for diabetes and weight management.

  • Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: MD T Natarajan resigns; Rajkumar Beniwal IAS appointed MD.

Aviation

  • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Hikes pilot allowances by up to ₹2,000 effective January 1.

Hospitality

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs agreement to operate Lemon Tree Suites in Tirupati via subsidiary Carnation Hotels.

Consumer & Lifestyle

  • Cupid: Board approves first overseas FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

  • Senco Gold: Extends strategic marketing tie-up with Melorra till March 31, 2026.

  • Gulf Oil Lubricants India: Launches new Gulf Syntrac fully synthetic motorcycle engine oil range.

  • Timex Group India: Promoter exercises oversubscription option in OFS, increasing stake sale.

Power & Renewables

  • Waaree Energies: Amit Paithankar resigns as CEO effective May 15, 2026; Jignesh Rathod named CEO-designate. Subsidiary Waaree Power starts 3.05 GW inverter manufacturing in Gujarat.

Engineering & Manufacturing

  • Lloyds Engineering Works: Board clears merger of group infrastructure and engineering entities.

  • Grasim Industries: Approves composite scheme involving Aditya Birla Renewables and Essel Mining entities.

Microfinance

  • CreditAccess Grameen, Satin Creditcare, Spandana Sphoorty: RBI asks MFIs to closely monitor stress in loan books.

Bulk Deals

  • Nazara Technologies: SBI Mutual Fund sells 2.4% stake worth over ₹216 crore.

  • Entero Healthcare Solutions: Smallcap World Fund exits 5.2%; ICICI Prudential MF buys 5.01%.

  • Honasa Consumer: Promoter Varun Alagh buys additional 0.56% stake.

  • Mangalam Drugs and Organics: Vijay Kedia-backed entity picks up 0.87% stake.

  • BirlaNu: Promoter Birla Chandrakant significantly raises stake via multiple transactions.

Listings

  • Mainboard: Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality

  • SME: Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Company, Dachepalli Publishers, EPW India

F&O Ban

  • Sammaan Capital

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:51 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: BEL sharesbulk dealsbusiness newsdefence stocks IndiaGIFT NiftyIndian stock market todayIPO listingLupin stockmarket news IndiaNifty 50 outlookReliance Industries newsRVNL stocksensex todayStocks to watch todayWaaree Energies

