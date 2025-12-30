Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Morning Cues to Sip With Your Coffee

Good morning, market watchers. The day is shaping up to be a cautious one on Dalal Street. The NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open on a soft note, with GIFT Nifty flashing early warning signs. At 8:05 am, the futures were hovering around 25,920, down 37 points or 0.14%. By 8:30 am, sentiment weakened slightly further, with GIFT Nifty trading near 25,925, lower by 19 points.

Adding to the nerves, Asia-Pacific markets are mostly in the red after Wall Street’s tech-heavy indices took a breather overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.19%, South Korea’s KOSPI eased 0.04%, while China’s CSI 300 offered mild relief, inching up 0.01%.

Meanwhile, silver cooled off after Monday’s record run, though futures are still shining, up 3.75% at $73.12 an ounce.

With weekly and monthly Nifty expiries lined up today, expect sharp moves, quick turns, and plenty of action. It is not a sleepy Tuesday for the markets.

Stocks to Watch Today

Defence & PSU Bharat Electronics : Bags additional orders worth ₹569 crore, boosting its already strong order book.

Defence Stocks in Focus : DAC clears procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore; watch Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Data Patterns, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock .

Indian Overseas Bank: RBI permits setting up an IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City. Energy, Oil & Gas Reliance Industries : Denies reports of the government seeking over $30 billion in compensation related to KG-D6 gas output.

NTPC Green Energy : Commences commercial operations of 13.98 MW under Khavda-I Solar project; total group capacity rises to 8,010.28 MW.

Gujarat Gas: Appoints Avantika Singh Aulakh IAS as Additional and Managing Director. Railways & Infrastructure Rail Vikas Nigam : Emerges as L1 for ₹201 crore East Coast Railway wagon workshop project.

Afcons Infrastructure: Achieves first tunnel breakthrough in CIDCO’s Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, targets early completion. Pharma & Healthcare Lupin : Signs exclusive deal with China-based Gan & Lee for GLP-1 drug Bofanglutide for diabetes and weight management.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: MD T Natarajan resigns; Rajkumar Beniwal IAS appointed MD. Aviation InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Hikes pilot allowances by up to ₹2,000 effective January 1. Hospitality Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs agreement to operate Lemon Tree Suites in Tirupati via subsidiary Carnation Hotels. Consumer & Lifestyle Cupid : Board approves first overseas FMCG manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Senco Gold : Extends strategic marketing tie-up with Melorra till March 31, 2026.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India : Launches new Gulf Syntrac fully synthetic motorcycle engine oil range.

Timex Group India: Promoter exercises oversubscription option in OFS, increasing stake sale. Power & Renewables Waaree Energies: Amit Paithankar resigns as CEO effective May 15, 2026; Jignesh Rathod named CEO-designate. Subsidiary Waaree Power starts 3.05 GW inverter manufacturing in Gujarat. Engineering & Manufacturing Lloyds Engineering Works : Board clears merger of group infrastructure and engineering entities.

Grasim Industries: Approves composite scheme involving Aditya Birla Renewables and Essel Mining entities. Microfinance CreditAccess Grameen, Satin Creditcare, Spandana Sphoorty: RBI asks MFIs to closely monitor stress in loan books. Bulk Deals Nazara Technologies : SBI Mutual Fund sells 2.4% stake worth over ₹216 crore.

Entero Healthcare Solutions : Smallcap World Fund exits 5.2%; ICICI Prudential MF buys 5.01%.

Honasa Consumer : Promoter Varun Alagh buys additional 0.56% stake.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics : Vijay Kedia-backed entity picks up 0.87% stake.

BirlaNu: Promoter Birla Chandrakant significantly raises stake via multiple transactions. Listings Mainboard : Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality

SME: Shyam Dhani Industries, Sundrex Oil Company, Dachepalli Publishers, EPW India F&O Ban Sammaan Capital