Stocks to Watch Today: BEL, RVNL, Waaree Energies, Lupin, IndiGo, RIL, Gujarat Kidney, Shyam Dhani, Cupid, IOB And Many In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today: Morning Cues to Sip With Your Coffee
Good morning, market watchers. The day is shaping up to be a cautious one on Dalal Street. The NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open on a soft note, with GIFT Nifty flashing early warning signs. At 8:05 am, the futures were hovering around 25,920, down 37 points or 0.14%. By 8:30 am, sentiment weakened slightly further, with GIFT Nifty trading near 25,925, lower by 19 points.
Adding to the nerves, Asia-Pacific markets are mostly in the red after Wall Street’s tech-heavy indices took a breather overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.19%, South Korea’s KOSPI eased 0.04%, while China’s CSI 300 offered mild relief, inching up 0.01%.
Meanwhile, silver cooled off after Monday’s record run, though futures are still shining, up 3.75% at $73.12 an ounce.
With weekly and monthly Nifty expiries lined up today, expect sharp moves, quick turns, and plenty of action. It is not a sleepy Tuesday for the markets.
Stocks to Watch Today
