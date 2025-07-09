LIVE TV
ICICI Prudential AMC's Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here's What You Need To Know

ICICI Prudential AMC’s Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know

ICICI Prudential Asset Management files for IPO; Prudential to sell 10% stake via Offer for Sale. Profit jumps 29.3% in FY25 as AAUM hits Rs 9.01 lakh crore.

ICICI Prudential AMC's Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here's What You Need To Know
ICICI Prudential AMC's Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here's What You Need To Know

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:54:01 IST

Heads up, investors! ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company—India’s second-largest mutual fund house—is stepping into the IPO spotlight. Yes, the AMC giant has officially filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, marking the beginning of its public debut journey. So, what’s the offer? A crisp 10% stake sale, or 1.77 crore equity shares, up for grabs via an Offer for Sale (OFS). And the seller? It’s Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited (PCHL), a fully-owned arm of UK-based insurer Prudential.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. While the IPO is getting ready for launch, PCHL has quietly signed a side deal—offloading up to 2% of its stake to ICICI Bank before the IPO curtain rises. Consider it a pre-game shuffle. ICICI Bank already holds 51%, while Prudential has 49%, making this a classic JV dance of equity moves.

If this all feels sudden, it’s not. Back in February, Prudential dropped hints about going public, and by June, Bloomberg pegged the potential IPO value at a whopping ₹10,000 crore or $1.2 billion. Not bad for a day at the asset management office, right?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details

Particulars Details
Company ICICI Prudential AMC
IPO Type Offer for Sale (No Fresh Issue)
Stake Being Sold 10% by Prudential
Pre-IPO Deal 2% Stake to ICICI Bank
FY25 Profit Growth 29.3%
FY25 Fee Income Growth 38.7%
AAUM FY25 ₹9.01 lakh crore
Book Running Lead Managers Morgan Stanley, Axis, BofA, Citi
Estimated IPO Size ₹10,000 crore / $1.2 billion
Listing Exchanges NSE, BSE

ICICI Prudential AMC’s IPO Structure: All About The Offer For Sale And Stake Shuffle

  • The IPO will be a pure Offer for Sale (OFS). No fresh shares will be issued—only existing shares will change hands.
  • Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited (PCHL) plans to sell up to 10% of its equity stake in ICICI Prudential AMC through the IPO.
  • Before the IPO hits the market, PCHL will also offload up to 2% of its holding to ICICI Bank through a private stake sale.
  • This move will increase ICICI Bank’s stake from 51% to 53%, giving it a slightly bigger piece of the pie.
  • The draft red herring prospectus doesn’t specify an IPO launch date yet, but market watchers expect it in the coming quarters, pending SEBI approval.
  • This is part of Prudential’s strategy to cash in on its Indian JV while giving retail investors access to a high-performing AMC.

ICICI Having Strong Financials Power To Stake Sale Move

  • ICICI Prudential AMC posted a 29.3% jump in profit for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
  • The profit surge was primarily driven by a 38.7% increase in fee and commission income.
  • This income growth mirrors the rise in annual average assets under management (AAUM), which jumped from Rs 6.46 lakh crore to ₹9.01 lakh crore.
  • The robust financials underline the AMC’s dominant market position and solid growth trajectory.
  • With over Rs 9 trillion in AAUM, ICICI Prudential AMC holds the spot as India’s second-largest mutual fund house.
  • The timing of the IPO aligns with the company’s strong performance, boosting its appeal to public investors.
  • According to the draft prospectus, this profitability spike and AUM growth were key factors in PCHL’s decision to go ahead with the stake sale.

Who’s Running The ICICI IPO Show? Meet The Market-Making A-Team

You all might be knowing that Every blockbuster IPO needs its own dream team—and ICICI Prudential AMC isn’t holding back. The company has roped in some of the biggest names in investment banking to steer its public debut. Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) for the issue.

What’s their job, you ask? Think of them as the IPO’s command center—pricing the issue, pitching to investors, and making sure everything runs smoother than a high-growth mutual fund chart. Their presence signals one thing loud and clear: this IPO isn’t just big—it’s global investor bait.

Insiders say the involvement of these heavyweight banks could bring in serious foreign institutional interest, giving the IPO an international edge. Once SEBI gives the green light, expect this issue to hit the BSE and NSE in style. With the draft papers now in, the countdown has officially begun.

How To Apply For The IPO And Track Its Status: Step-by-Step

  • Step 1: Choose Your Platform
    Apply through any popular online trading platform like Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, or use your bank’s net banking ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) facility.
  • Step 2: Wait for SEBI Approval & Dates
    The IPO application window will open after SEBI approves the issue and the company announces official dates. The application period usually lasts three working days.
  • Step 3: Select the Right Investor Category
    Retail investors can apply under the Retail Individual Investors (RII) category for up to ₹2 lakh.
  • Step 4: Place Your Bid
    Choose your lot size and price band (once announced), then submit your bid through your chosen platform. Make sure your bank account has sufficient funds, as ASBA will block the amount until allotment.
  • Step 5: Check Your Allotment Status
    Once the allotment is finalized, check your status via:
  • The registrar’s website
  • The BSE/NSE IPO allotment status page
  • Using your PAN, application number, or DP ID
  • Step 6: Watch for Refunds or Shares
    If you get the allotment, shares will be credited to your demat account. If not, the blocked amount will be automatically refunded.

Tags: icici prudential amc ipo

