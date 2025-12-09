ICONIC Unveils Its Largest Store in Gujarat at Rajkot — A New Benchmark in Premium Fashion Retail

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 9, 2025 12:23:14 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 8: ICONIC, India’s leading multi-brand fashion destination, proudly announces the grand opening of its largest store in Gujarat, located at ISCON MALL, 150 Feet Ring Rd, Rajkot.

Spread across 23000 sq. ft. and designed as a two-storey flagship space, this new ICONIC store stands as a landmark in the brand’s retail expansion journey. It brings together an extensive portfolio of premium national and international fashion brands, like GANT, True Religion. Elle, Blue Giraffe, Iconic, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, ONLY, DKNY, VERO MODA, Rare Rabbit, US Polo, UCB etc., under one roof, offering customers an immersive, world-class shopping experience.

Designed to offer more than just retail, the new store provides an elevated shopping experience featuring personalized styling assistance, curated brand zones, and contemporary interiors that redefine modern fashion retail in Gujarat. From apparel and accessories to lifestyle essentials, the Rajkot store promises an exceptional blend of style, comfort, and accessibility.

Apoorv Sen, COO, ICONIC, shared his excitement about the launch, saying:

“The opening of our Rajkot store is a defining moment for ICONIC’s growth in Gujarat. Spanning across 23000 sq. ft. with two levels, this flagship space reflects our vision of blending luxury, inclusivity, and innovation in fashion retail. Gujarat has always been a trend-forward state with a strong appreciation for premium experiences, and with this store, we aim to bring our customers closer to global fashion. This launch is not just about scale, it’s about setting new standards for how fashion is discovered, experienced, and celebrated.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jalev Soni, Franchise Owner of ICONIC Rajkot, shared his thoughts on the store launch:

“Bringing ICONIC to Rajkot is more than just a business milestone — it’s about connecting with our community and offering them access to some of the finest fashion brands under one roof. We’re excited to see Rajkot embrace this new shopping experience.”

With this landmark launch, ICONIC strengthens its footprint in western India and continues to uphold its promise of bringing global fashion closer to Indian consumers, combining sophistication, accessibility, and an ever-evolving retail experience.

About ICONIC Fashion

ICONIC Fashion is one of India’s premier multi-brand fashion retailers, offering an extensive selection of apparel and accessories from leading national and international labels. Known for its emphasis on premium quality, contemporary design, and personalized customer experience, ICONIC continues to shape the landscape of India’s modern fashion retail industry.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:23 PM IST
