Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Business > India Allocates 200th Coal Mine, Marks Major Milestone In Energy Self-Reliance

India Allocates 200th Coal Mine, Marks Major Milestone In Energy Self-Reliance

Earlier in May, the Ministry informed that India's coal imports fell by 7.9 per cent, totalling 243.62 million tonnes (MT), compared to 264.53 MT during the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 14:29:29 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a significant milestone with the allocation of its 200th Coal Mine, underscoring its relentless drive to transform India’s coal sector, the Ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

The release added that the issuance of the allocation order for the Marwatola-II coal block to Singhal Business Private Limited reaffirms the Ministry’s commitment to advancing sectoral reforms, fostering private participation, and bolstering national self-reliance in coal production.

The release added that with this achievement, the Ministry continues to pave the way for a more resilient, transparent, and future-ready coal ecosystem.

Stakeholder Support Recognised

On this occasion, the Nominated Authority extended sincere gratitude to industry stakeholders whose continued engagement and confidence have played a vital role in achieving this landmark. The Nominated Authority reaffirmed the Ministry’s steadfast commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to investment, reducing procedural impediments, and enabling the expeditious operationalisation of coal blocks across the country.

This milestone, while numeric in its appearance, holds far deeper significance. It reflects the Ministry’s visionary approach–one that seeks not only to enhance domestic coal production but also to rebalance the national energy matrix by reducing dependence on imports and strengthening long-term energy security, the Ministry added.

Coal Imports Decline, Boosting Forex Savings

Earlier in May, the Ministry informed that India’s coal imports fell by 7.9 per cent, totalling 243.62 million tonnes (MT), compared to 264.53 MT during the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

The coal ministry said this reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 7.93 billion (Rs 60,681.67 crore).

Non-Regulated Sector Sees Steeper Drop in Imports

Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 8.95 per cent year over year.

Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.04 per cent in 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 41.4 per cent.

The Government of India has implemented several initiatives, including commercial coal mining and mission coking coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports. These efforts have also led to an encouraging 5 per cent growth in coal output during 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Labour Cost Hikes In Vietnam Could Shift Global Sourcing To India’s Textile Industry

Tags: india coal mine allocationministry of coal,
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?