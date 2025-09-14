India to host 89th general meeting of International Electrotechnical Commission

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) announced that India will host the 89th General Meeting (GM) of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) from 15 to 19 September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event will bring together over 2,000 experts from more than 100 countries, who will deliberate on setting international electrotechnical standards that will foster a sustainable, all-electric and connected world.

This is the fourth time India is hosting the prestigious IEC General Meeting, after 1960, 1997 and 2013.

The Opening Ceremony will be inaugurated by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, while Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, will inaugurate the IEC GM Exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

The exhibition will be the largest of its kind in the electrotechnical segment in India, showcasing innovations in electric mobility, smart lighting, electronics and IT manufacturing, and will provide a global networking platform for Indian start-ups.

India will also serve as the Global Secretariat for Standardisation in the field of Low Voltage Direct Current (LVDC), a critical domain for clean and pollution-free energy solutions.

Vimal Mahendru, Vice President of IEC, highlighted that IEC membership includes around 170 countries representing 99% of the world’s population and impacts nearly 20% of global trade in value, adding that India’s leadership in LVDC standardisation will strengthen global efforts to develop clean technology standards.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS, emphasised the Bureau’s efforts to integrate quality and standardisation with academia through student chapters and a structured six-month internship programme that exposes young professionals to industries and the standards development process.

Under the IEC Young Professionals Programme, 93 young professionals from across the globe will take part in workshops, boot camps and industry visits to prepare the next generation of technology leaders.

Sanjay Garg, DG Designate – BIS, was also present during the briefing.

The General Meeting will feature more than 150 Technical and Management Committee meetings to shape next-generation standards, along with a series of workshops focusing on key emerging areas: Fostering a Sustainable World (15 September), Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future with Innovation (16 September), Shaping the Future of E-Mobility (17 September), and Building a More Inclusive World through Standards and Enabling an All-Electric and Connected Society (18 September).

James Wood, Director of Communications, IEC, said that global surveys indicate overwhelming public support for clean and green solutions, describing India as “a real sustainability champion”, making New Delhi an ideal host for the global dialogue.

The IEC GM Exhibition, organised by BIS at Bharat Mandapam, will feature 75 exhibitors, including leading industries, associations and start-ups, demonstrating how international standards drive product development and innovation.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 16 to 19 September 2025, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with free entry through prior registration at https://gm2025.iec.ch/.

Visitors can access the venue through Gate No. 10 and Gate No. 4. More than 2,000 students from schools and colleges are expected to visit the exhibition.

Reflecting the theme “Fostering a Sustainable World”, visitors to the BIS pavilion will be invited to take a Digital Sustainability Pledge. For every pledge taken, BIS will plant one sapling across its offices in India, reinforcing its commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

Established in 1906, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is the world’s leading body for developing international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies, with a network of 30,000 experts worldwide. (ANI)

