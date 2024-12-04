India Tops Global AI Upskilling Race, Says Udemy’s Caoimhe Carlos

Udemy plans a major 2025 expansion in India, including new AI features, an R&D center in Chennai, and a head of customer success, focusing on AI and soft skills.

The year 2025 will mark a significant milestone for Udemy in India, as the company plans to enhance its presence in the country through bold steps aimed at bolstering its customer success and AI-driven innovations. Caoimhe Carlos, Udemy’s Vice President of Global Customer Success, visited India recently to highlight the company’s commitment to expanding its operations and upskilling offerings in the region.

During her visit, Carlos shared the company’s plans to hire a new head of customer success in India, underscoring the growing importance of the Indian market for Udemy. “India is a unique and thriving market for Udemy,” she said, noting the country’s leadership in AI upskilling. With a current user base of 16 million learners, India is ranked first globally in terms of usage and second in overall size for Udemy. As of September 2024, the platform has achieved nearly 1 billion course enrollments, solidifying its position as a major player in the global upskilling space.

In addition to its customer success leadership appointment, Udemy is also expanding its research and development (R&D) center in Chennai. This expansion will focus on enhancing Udemy’s core platform, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge solution for learners across industries. As part of this effort, the company plans to introduce new artificial intelligence (AI) features, including an AI learning assistant and AI skills mapping tools, designed to revolutionize how learners engage with the platform.

Carlos emphasized a significant shift in employee engagement with generative AI (GenAI). Moving beyond just technical training, the focus is now on practical applications that improve productivity and skills. Furthermore, she highlighted the increasing demand for soft skills training—skills like communication, critical thinking, and collaboration—which have become even more crucial for Gen Z workers, many of whom missed opportunities for development during the pandemic.

Udemy’s strategy in India also includes innovations to meet the evolving needs of learners and employers. In addition to AI-powered features, the company is investing in assessment tools to provide more targeted and personalized learning experiences. Carlos pointed out that, as India continues to be a hub for talent and technological advancement, the country’s growing workforce demands solutions that blend hard skills and soft skills to thrive in the rapidly changing global economy.

Looking ahead to 2025, Udemy is committed to further deepening its roots in India, empowering both individuals and organizations with the tools they need to succeed in the AI-powered future.

