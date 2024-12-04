Camfil India Expands Manufacturing Footprint With New Plant In Gurugram

Camfil India has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, marking a significant milestone in its journey to provide cutting-edge air filtration solutions. This expanded facility, designed to meet increasing market demand, underscores Camfil’s commitment to the Indian market and reinforces its role in the global supply chain for advanced HVAC solutions. As part of the company’s ongoing support for India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the new plant is set to enhance production capacity and ensure that Camfil India can meet both domestic and international needs for high-efficiency air filters.

With the rise in air quality concerns and the growing need for energy-efficient filtration solutions, Camfil India’s new Manesar facility is strategically designed to meet the demands of various industries. The expansion focuses on manufacturing high-efficiency filters for Air Handling Units (AHUs), a key component in maintaining air quality in large commercial buildings and industrial spaces.

In addition to standard filters, the facility will now produce minipleated HEPA filters, also known as Megalams. These advanced filters are crucial for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and microelectronics, where air purity is vital. Utilizing proprietary equipment and the latest scanning technologies developed in Camfil’s global R&D centers, these filters are engineered for maximum performance, energy efficiency, and adherence to international quality standards.

MUST READ: India’s PLI Scheme: Promising Growth but Uneven Job Creation Across Sectors

One of the standout features of the new Manesar facility is its alignment with India’s air filter testing standards, particularly IS 17570:2021 and ISO 16890:2016. India has become the first country in Asia to adopt ISO 16890, a global benchmark for air filter testing, ensuring that all Camfil products manufactured at the Manesar plant meet the highest performance and quality criteria. By adhering to these standards, Camfil India is not only supporting India’s progressive approach to air quality management but also positioning itself as a leading player in the global air filtration market.

“We are incredibly excited about the potential of our new facility in Manesar,” said a Camfil India spokesperson. “It allows us to better serve the Indian market while also supporting our global operations. By investing in local manufacturing, we can provide faster delivery times, reduce supply chain risks, and ensure the highest quality filters for our customers.”

As a critical component of Camfil’s global strategy, the new facility in Manesar will streamline the company’s supply chain by boosting local production. This not only supports the ‘Make in India’ campaign but also ensures that Camfil can continue to meet the increasing demand for air quality solutions in key international markets. By strengthening its manufacturing capabilities, Camfil is prepared to cater to both local and global customers with advanced, efficient air filtration systems.

The inauguration of Camfil India’s new facility reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to providing world-class air filtration products that contribute to healthier, cleaner indoor environments. By increasing its manufacturing capacity, investing in local production, and adhering to global quality standards, Camfil India is set to be a driving force in the air filtration industry for years to come.

Camfil India’s new manufacturing plant in Manesar is a game-changer for the company and the air filtration industry in India. By expanding its capabilities, investing in advanced technologies, and supporting India’s air quality standards, Camfil is reaffirming its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that improve air quality for industries and communities alike. As air quality becomes an increasingly important issue, Camfil India is prepared to lead the way with innovation, efficiency, and a strong focus on sustainability.

ALSO READ: Danfoss India Aims To Ramp Up Local Manufacturing Capabilities Over Next 5 years