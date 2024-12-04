Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Danfoss India Aims To Ramp Up Local Manufacturing Capabilities Over Next 5 years

Danfoss India commits Rs 500 crore to ramp up local manufacturing, supporting the Make in India initiative and meeting growing HVAC market demands.

Danfoss India Aims To Ramp Up Local Manufacturing Capabilities Over Next 5 years

Danfoss, a global leader in heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, refrigeration compressors, and controls, has unveiled plans to ramp up its local manufacturing capabilities in India. With a strong focus on supporting India’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, the company is making a significant Rs 500 crore investment over the next five years to expand its production capacity for HVAC and refrigeration solutions.

Danfoss India, a subsidiary of the Denmark-based multinational, has a clear vision of increasing local manufacturing and tapping into India’s growing HVAC and refrigeration market. The company’s investment is aimed at localizing production for compressors, heat exchangers, and controls. With HVAC and refrigeration systems seeing a boom in demand across India, this strategic move will allow Danfoss to supply world-class products that are perfectly suited to local needs.

The Rs 500 crore investment will enable Danfoss to align its operations with India’s growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, while fostering the growth of a local supplier ecosystem. The company’s commitment goes beyond just meeting local demand; it’s about creating a sustainable, future-ready business model. Danfoss will also focus on developing cutting-edge technologies that will help India meet its sustainability goals, particularly in the fast-evolving HVACR (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration) sector.

Kristian Strand, President of Danfoss Commercial Compressors, highlighted India as a crucial pillar of Danfoss’s global strategy. “India’s HVACR market is growing rapidly, and we want to support this growth with localized solutions that are efficient, sustainable, and affordable,” he said. By focusing on manufacturing locally, Danfoss will not only create more jobs but will also increase its responsiveness to geopolitical changes and market opportunities.

The decision to localize production comes at a time when global supply chains are undergoing significant shifts. By investing in India, Danfoss is ensuring that it stays competitive in an ever-evolving market. In addition to meeting domestic demand, the company plans to use India as a manufacturing hub for both the local and global markets. Ravichandran Purushothaman, Region President of Danfoss India, expressed confidence in the Indian team’s potential, saying, “Danfoss India is poised to become a manufacturing powerhouse, not only for the Indian market but also for global exports.”

The expanded production capabilities will help Danfoss deliver European-quality HVAC and refrigeration products to Indian customers more efficiently and at a faster pace, ensuring that the company remains responsive to both domestic and global market needs. This investment will also support Danfoss’s climate solutions portfolio, as India plays a key role in its global sustainability goals.

Danfoss’s move to increase its manufacturing capabilities in India goes hand in hand with the country’s focus on sustainable development. The company aims to support India’s energy transition by providing high-performance, energy-efficient systems that help reduce the nation’s carbon footprint. By strengthening its local presence, Danfoss is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable innovation while supporting the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.

With its Rs 500 crore investment in local manufacturing, Danfoss is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s HVAC and refrigeration market. This strategic decision not only enhances India’s position as a global manufacturing hub but also supports the nation’s broader sustainability and energy efficiency goals. Danfoss’s expansion is a testament to the company’s deep commitment to India, ensuring that Indian consumers have access to world-class products and solutions tailored to their unique needs.

ALSO READ: India on the Path to Becoming Apple’s Key Player; Revenue Gap with China Persists

Filed under

Air Conditioner MAKER DANFOSS INDIA make in india Manufacturing

Advertisement

Also Read

Growing Calls For President Yoon To Resignation: Will He Step Down?

Growing Calls For President Yoon To Resignation: Will He Step Down?

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Haaland Criticized Amid City Struggles; Guardiola Defends Him

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Indian Student Stabbed To Death In Sarnia, Canada; Suspect Arrested

Entertainment

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Why Is Japan Recalling Godric Gryffindor’s Sword Replicas From The Harry Potter Franchise?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox