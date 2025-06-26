This Indian Drone Startup Shatters Records With USD 100M Bombshell Funding Amid War Rush- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Indian drone startup Raphe mPhibr has shocked the defense sector by raising $100 million in an all-equity Series B round led by General Catalyst. This major funding injection arrives as India intensifies drone deployment following the recent India-Pakistan war, which triggered a massive spike in battlefield drone usage. The government has tripled drone spending to $470 million for the coming 12 to 14 months. Raphe mPhibr, which already serves clients like the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces, plans to rapidly boost its research and production capabilities to meet this surging demand.

Indian Drone Startup Expands To 650,000 Sq. Ft As Demand Soars

The Indian drone startup began in 2017 with a modest 2,000-square-foot research lab. It has now grown into a 650,000-square-foot integrated facility for manufacturing and R&D. Co-founders Vikash and Vivek Mishra conceived the idea in 2016 while studying at MIT and Georgia Tech. “From day one, we have been against the transfer of technology,” Vivek Mishra told TechCrunch. The company locally produces all major drone components, including flight controllers, batteries, carbon fiber bodies, wire harnesses, and navigation systems. Raphe mPhibr only imports high-end cameras and radars but plans to manufacture them in-house within 18 months.

Indian Drone Startup Arms Itself With AI And Swarm Combat Technology

The Indian drone startup is using cutting-edge AI to gain tactical advantages in modern warfare. Its drones feature autonomous swarm intelligence for decentralized decisions, object detection powered by AI, and adaptive frequency switching to counter electronic warfare. Raphe mPhibr currently offers nine drone models, from the mR10 operational swarm to the lightweight Bharat for quick terrain surveillance. Payloads range from 4.4 to 441 pounds, with ranges of 12 to 124 miles. Over the past 12 months, the startup has sold over 300 drones and recorded 4x revenue growth in four years.

Indian Drone Startup Eyes Global Defense Markets Through Strategic Deals

The Indian drone startup is not stopping at the Indian market. Raphe mPhibr has entered partnerships with global defense leaders like France’s Safran and Dassault Systèmes, and Germany’s Hensoldt to co-develop advanced sensors and simulation software. The company has already secured some export licenses and is in high-level discussions with several international defense agencies. “There are very advanced talks happening with a few government agencies across the world,” Vivek confirmed. Raphe mPhibr aims to start global deliveries this year and is gearing up for an IPO within two to five years.

Indian Drone Startup Becomes India’s Tech Powerhouse With 600+ Staff

With 600 employees, including 150 in R&D and 250 in manufacturing, the Indian drone startup is building deep internal capability. Vivek Mishra noted that infrastructure challenges and a lack of trained operators made early research in India expensive and difficult. To overcome this, the company invested in in-house training from day one. Having now raised $145 million in total funding and maintaining four years of profitability, Raphe mPhibr has emerged as India’s top indigenous defense tech player. Its rise reflects a broader shift in India’s focus on self-reliance in military manufacturing.

Also Read: India’s GCC Sector Set For Expansion With Increased Government Investment