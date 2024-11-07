Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. Signs Historic Deal to Manage The Claridges, New Delhi

In a landmark move to expand its luxury presence in India’s bustling metro cities, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) has entered a 25-year management contract to oversee operations at The Claridges, New Delhi. The agreement, which will take effect in April, allows IHCL, part of the Tata Group, to preserve and enhance one of Delhi’s most storied hotels while retaining its brand identity. This partnership underscores IHCL’s strategic focus on iconic properties in metropolitan hubs.

IHCL to Preserve The Claridges Brand While Modernizing the Historic Property

The Claridges, established in 1952 and situated in the heart of Lutyens Delhi, will remain under its original brand name as IHCL prepares to renovate and upgrade the property. The location holds a rich historical legacy and is recognized as a symbol of New Delhi’s classic elegance and charm.

“The hotel is a prominent landmark located in Lutyens Delhi and is an opportunity to grow our brandscape here,” stated Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO of IHCL, in an exclusive conversation with Mint. He emphasized the significance of maintaining The Claridges’ original character while seamlessly integrating it into IHCL’s luxury portfolio.

Expanding the IHCL Brand Ecosystem in Central Delhi

IHCL’s acquisition of The Claridges is more than just a management contract; it reflects a broader ambition to diversify its luxury offerings in central Delhi. Chhatwal hinted at the company’s intention to bring other IHCL brands, such as Gateway and Vivanta, to the region, noting the unmatched allure and strategic importance of Delhi’s central areas.

“This (brand) presents an opportunity for us to evaluate extending our brand ecosystem within the luxury segment. To complete our brand landscape in central Delhi, which is among the most iconic and scenic locales globally, we are evaluating opportunities to add our Gateway and Vivanta brands here as well,” Chhatwal added.

Building a Stronger Footprint in the Delhi-NCR Region

The addition of The Claridges marks another step in IHCL’s already substantial footprint in the Delhi-NCR area, where it operates 17 properties, including prominent hotels such as the Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Ambassador, and The Connaught. The company is also working on new projects in the region, including a 380-room hotel near Delhi airport’s international terminal, a 225-room property on Sohna Road, and a 160-room Vivanta hotel in Gurugram.

“There will be multiple opportunities to grow our hotel portfolio in this region,” Chhatwal noted. Earlier this year, he had revealed that IHCL aimed to reach 200 operational hotels in India by December, up from 184 properties.

The Legacy of The Claridges and the Nanda Family

The Claridges has been owned by businessman Suresh Nanda and his family since 2003. The Nandas also developed the Vivanta Surajkund in the Delhi-NCR area, a property that is similarly managed by IHCL under the Vivanta brand. Additionally, the Nanda family formerly owned the SeaRock hotel in Mumbai, which the Tata Group’s Taj Hotels acquired in 2009. Another property owned by the family is the historic Nabha Palace Hotel in Mussoorie, showcasing their longstanding connection with heritage properties in India.

Expanding with Tree of Life Resorts

The IHCL-Tata Group’s expansion into boutique hospitality continues to grow with recent investments in Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels. Earlier this week, IHCL increased its share in the company by acquiring a 55% equity stake in its parent company, Rajscape Hotels Pvt. Ltd., for ₹18 crore. Tree of Life operates 16 boutique resorts across India, adding to IHCL’s diversified hospitality portfolio.

Rajscape Hotels, which was acquired last year by Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia Group, manages boutique hotels through its hospitality venture, Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Ltd. The group’s partnership with IHCL aligns with their shared vision of developing distinctive, high-quality hospitality experiences across India.

IHCL’s Commitment to Iconic Properties in Key Metro Markets

As part of a larger strategy to redefine luxury experiences across India, IHCL is continuously expanding its footprint in urban centers with a blend of heritage and modernity. The addition of The Claridges aligns with the company’s long-term goal of offering high-end accommodations that embody both cultural heritage and world-class hospitality.

IHCL’s partnership with The Claridges is expected to not only rejuvenate an iconic property but also strengthen its position in a competitive market by attracting a clientele that values both history and luxury. With the Indian hospitality industry seeing renewed demand for premium and boutique accommodations, IHCL’s expanded portfolio reflects its vision for sustainable and diversified growth.

By managing The Claridges, IHCL is reaffirming its commitment to preserving India’s architectural and cultural heritage, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in the country. The Tata Group’s flagship hotel arm remains poised to redefine luxury and build on the legacy of historic properties that resonate with the spirit of India’s metropolitan hubs.