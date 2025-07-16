Indian IPO Season Returns With A Bang Despite Global Challenges- IPOs That Are Stealing The Spotlight

The Indian trading community has always had a thing for IPOs — after all, who doesn’t love a fresh opportunity to jump into the market? Get ready, because the IPO market is about to kick off an action-packed week from July 14 to July 18, 2025, with not one, not two, but seven major events lined up! Yep, three companies will be debuting on the stock exchanges, while four exciting new IPOs open their doors for public subscription. Whether you’re into airport food services, cutting-edge biotech, power systems, flexible coworking spaces, technical textiles, or even the booming alcoholic beverages scene, there’s something here to catch your eye. With share prices set to entice and sectors showing strong growth, this week is shaping up to be a thrilling ride for all you market watchers. Ready to dive in? Let’s break down the key IPO moments you won’t want to miss!

Three IPO Listings Under Watch

Travel Food Services Listing Date: July 14, 2025 Share Price: Rs 1,100 per share Sector: Airport food and beverage Lead Manager: Kotak Mahindra Capital Key Highlight: Strong presence in the travel food market; attractive for investors looking to tap into airport and travel sector growth.

Smarten Power Systems Listing Date: July 14, 2025 Share Price: Rs 100 per share Sector: Power systems and energy infrastructure Lead Manager: Arihant Capital Markets Key Highlight: Exposure to India’s expanding energy sector; suited for investors interested in power system growth.

Chemkart India Listing Date: July 14, 2025 Share Price: Rs 248 per share Sector: Specialty chemicals Lead Manager: Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Key Highlight: Focus on specialty chemicals; ideal for investors looking to diversify into niche chemical manufacturing.



Four IPOs For Subscription: Dates And Details

Smartworks Coworking Spaces: Smartworks Coworking Spaces opened its IPO subscription window on July 10 and closed on July 14, 2025. The price band for this IPO ranges between Rs 387 and Rs 407 per share. With an issue size of Rs 582.56 crore, Smartworks positions itself as a major player in the flexible workspace sector — a market that’s gaining strong traction in the post-pandemic world.

Anthem Biosciences: Anthem Biosciences' IPO opens on July 14 and closes today, on July 16, 2025. The company has set a price band between Rs 540 and Rs 570 per share. Aiming to raise Rs 3,395 crore, this IPO is one of the largest biotech offerings in recent times, drawing considerable attention from investors eager to enter the booming biotech industry.

Spunweb Nonwoven: Spunweb Nonwoven opens its IPO subscription on July 14, 2025, with a share price band of Rs 90 to Rs 96. The company plans to raise Rs 60.98 crore. It operates in technical textiles and medical-grade materials, sectors that are seeing growing demand for innovative and high-quality products.

Monika Alcobev Ltd.: Monika Alcobev Ltd. will open its IPO from July 16 to July 18, 2025. The company has set its price band between Rs 271 and Rs 286 per share. With a total issue size of Rs 165 crore, Monika Alcobev aims to capitalize on India's rising premium alcoholic beverages consumption, tapping into evolving consumer preferences.

IPO Week At A Glance From July

Company Name IPO/Event Type Price Band (Rs) Issue Size (Rs Cr) Listing Date / Subscription Period Travel Food Services Listing 1,100 N/A July 14, 2025 Smarten Power Systems Listing (SME) 100 N/A July 14, 2025 Chemkart India Listing (SME) 248 N/A July 14, 2025 Smartworks Coworking IPO Subscription 387 – 407 582.56 July 10–14, 2025 Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription 540 – 570 3,395 July 14–16, 2025 Spunweb Nonwoven IPO Subscription 90 – 96 60.98 July 14–? 2025 Monika Alcobev IPO Subscription 271 – 286 165 July 16–18, 2025

