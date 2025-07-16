Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices

Gold Price Today: Yellow Shines Bright as Tariffs Stir the Pot – Are You Watching Closely?

Gold’s waking up happy this Wednesday morning! Prices climbed in early trade, thanks to global cues and a slightly tired U.S. dollar. Around 9:10 AM, gold (MCX August contract) was up 0.19% at ₹97,400 per 10 grams. Silver wasn’t far behind, ticking up 0.20% to ₹1,11,705 per kg. Shiny start to the day, huh?

What’s driving the glitter? Well, all eyes are on the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data dropping today. Inflation in June jumped to 2.7%- the highest since February- with Trump’s latest round of tariffs adding fuel to the fire. The Fed? Probably not rushing to cut rates anytime soon.

Now here’s the twist: higher inflation usually dulls gold’s shine, but tariff tensions are giving it a glow-up. Trump’s been slapping duties on everyone from Canada to the EU, and now he’s dropping hints about a big trade deal with India. Bold talk, no details (yet).

So, should you be eyeing gold or sitting this one out? Either way, one thing’s clear — when Trump talks trade, markets listen… and gold usually shines a little brighter.

Stay tuned, stay smart, and maybe don’t stash the glitter just yet.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 91,590 Rs 99,910 Rs 1,14,000 Noida Rs 91,590 Rs 99,910 Rs 1,14,000 Lucknow Rs 91,590 Rs 99,910 Rs 1,14,000 Mumbai Rs 91,100 Rs 99,280

Rs 1,19,000 Bengaluru Rs 91,100 Rs 99,280 Rs 1,14,000 Chennai Rs 91,100 Rs 99,280 Rs 1,14,000 Pune Rs 91,100 Rs 99,280 Rs 1,14,000 Ahmedabad Rs 91,590 Rs 99,910 Rs 1,14,000 Kolkata Rs 91,100 Rs 99,280 Rs 1,14,000 Hyderabad Rs 91,100

Rs 99,280 Rs 1,14,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Silver Price Today

On July 15, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.

Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.

Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.

India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.

Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.

Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification. Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.

Gold is . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake. Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.

Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly. Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak , while fake gold often leaves a black mark.

Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a , while fake gold often leaves a black mark. Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

