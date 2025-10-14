LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

UPI will soon be accepted in Japan for Indian travellers through a strategic partnership between NPCI International and NTT DATA, enabling fast, seamless digital payments via QR codes across Japanese merchants.

Seamless UPI Payments Are About to Change Your Travel Game Forever!
Seamless UPI Payments Are About to Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 14, 2025 15:06:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Awesome News for Indian Travellers In Japan: UPI is Coming Your Way!

Hey, Indian travellers, big news!

Soon, you won’t have to worry about carrying cash or fiddling with foreign cards when you’re shopping in Japan. And all thanks to a cool new partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) and Japan’s top IT giant, NTT DATA, your trusty UPI app will soon work across many stores in Japan!

So now travellers just imagine this: you’re exploring Tokyo or Kyoto, craving some sushi or souvenirs, and all you need to pay is a quick scan of a QR code using your phone. Easy, fast, and totally hassle-free!

This game-changing move will make shopping super smooth for Indian tourists and open exciting new opportunities for Japanese merchants.

So, next time you plan a trip to Japan, get ready to leave your wallet behind and enjoy the magic of UPI on the go. Exciting times ahead!

Strategic Partnership For UPI Acceptance Across Japan

  • The MoU creates a strategic partnership to enable UPI acceptance in Japan.
  • The goal is to enhance payment experiences for Indian tourists visiting Japan.
  • NTT DATA Japan operates CAFIS, the largest card payment processing network in Japan.
  • CAFIS connects acquirers, issuers, merchants, and ATMs across the country.
  • CAFIS forms the backbone of Japan’s payment infrastructure.

Benefits For Merchants And Travellers By Using UPI Across Japan

  • UPI acceptance will be enabled at merchant locations acquired by NTT DATA.
  • Merchants can offer faster checkout experiences to customers.
  • This will help improve customer satisfaction for merchants.
  • Merchants can potentially grow their businesses through increased convenience.
  • Indian tourists can make seamless payments using their familiar UPI apps.
  • Payments will be made by simply scanning QR codes at merchant locations.

Statements From Key Executives

Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International:
“This partnership is an important step toward improving the digital payment experience for Indian travellers and simplifying cross-border payments. It reflects our ambition to take UPI to more international markets and establish it as a trusted global digital payment system.”

Masanori Kurihara, Head of Payments, NTT DATA Japan:
“This collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding payment choices for inbound travellers from India. We aim to make shopping and payments more convenient for Indian tourists while helping Japanese merchants capture new business opportunities.”

(With Inputs From ANI)



First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:04 PM IST
Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!
Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!
Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!
Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!
