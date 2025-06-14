India’s GCCs Emerge As Global Tax Hubs: Deloitte Report

Global companies now manage complex tax operations through their India-based Global Capability Centres (GCCs), according to a new whitepaper by Deloitte. The report, Transforming Global Tax Functions: The GCC Advantage, highlights how GCCs have evolved into strategic hubs for handling global tax functions, including corporate tax, indirect tax, transfer pricing, and litigation.

“GCCs have become an integral part of the global tax ecosystem, providing organisations with a competitive edge in managing their tax functions,” the whitepaper noted.

GCCs Offer Tax Centres Of Excellence in India

The report, prepared by Manisha Gupta, Partner at Deloitte India, observed that several multinational corporations (MNCs) have already set up Tax Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in India. These centres now provide end-to-end tax services for parent companies across global geographies.

“As more organisations pursue centralising tax functions, many have already established a tax CoE. The focus was on key tenets and building blocks to establish and expand a successful tax CoE,” the whitepaper added.

The report also indicated that 76 per cent of participants surveyed by Deloitte currently conduct global tax processes from their Indian GCCs.

India Hosts Over 1,700 GCCs Generating $64.6 Billion

India has become a key destination for global GCC expansion. Official data shows that the country hosts over 1,700 GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating $64.6 billion in revenue as of 2024. Major GCC hubs include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

GCCs, also known as captive centres or in-house centres, provide strategic services ranging from technology to business operations for their global parent firms.

The Deloitte whitepaper projects that India’s GCC sector will expand to $105 billion by 2030. It expects the number of GCCs to grow to around 2,400, employing over 2.8 million professionals. This growth will further solidify India’s position as a global hub for enterprise operations and innovation.

GCCs increasingly lead digital transformation projects, with India accounting for 40 per cent of such initiatives. This trend positions Indian GCCs at the forefront of technology-driven solutions and high-value services.

Global Shift Toward Knowledge Processing In Indian GCCs

The report observed a significant evolution in the role of GCCs in India. Initially focused on data processing, many centres have now transitioned to knowledge processing. Companies from Germany, the UK, Japan, and Nordic nations have also begun establishing high-value GCCs in India, expanding the geographical diversity of operations.

This shift reflects India’s growing expertise in offering specialised, high-end business functions, including complex global tax management.

(With Inputs From ANI)

