India’s Wind Energy Grows 150% In A Decade, Targets Global Leadership

Union Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that India has achieved 51.5 GW of wind energy capacity, marking a 150 per cent growth over the past decade. He said India now exports wind turbines and components globally. “India has achieved 51.5 GW wind capacity, 150% growth in a decade and is now exporting turbines and components globally. We are moving steadily towards the 100 GW wind target by 2030, including 30 GW from offshore projects, backed by strong policy reforms and a robust manufacturing ecosystem,” Joshi said in a post on X on Global Wind Day.

India Emerges As Global Wind Energy Leader

The Minister highlighted India’s rising global position in wind and renewable energy. “On this Global Wind Day, let’s celebrate the power of wind driving India’s clean energy growth. With 51.5 GW capacity and rising, we are moving towards an #AatmanirbharBharat powered by innovation, green technology and sustainable progress. #GlobalWindDay,” Joshi posted. India now holds the fourth-largest wind power capacity and ranks as the third-largest renewable energy producer globally. Speaking at the Global Wind Day celebrations in Bengaluru, Joshi said India is moving towards becoming the manufacturing hub of the world, competing with countries like Vietnam and China.

Renewable Energy Growth Driven By Policy Reforms

Joshi outlined India’s rapid progress in renewable energy since 2014. “In 2014, our renewable energy, especially in solar, was just 0.242 gigawatts. Today, we have 110 gigawatts of renewable energy in just 10 years. Like that, it was some 21, 22 gigawatts of wind power. Today we are 51 gigawatts,” he said. The Minister credited this growth to government policy changes, Centre-State cooperation, and industry support. He emphasised the need for both renewable and conventional power to support India’s manufacturing ambitions. Joshi added that strong policy frameworks have encouraged this sector’s expansion.

Government Backs Offshore Wind With Major Funding

The Union Minister announced that the government approved the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy projects with a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore. This includes Rs 6,853 crore allocated for installing and commissioning 1 GW of offshore wind energy projects off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Joshi said this year’s renewable energy budget increased by 53 per cent to Rs 26,549 crore, with significant allocations to wind energy. He urged states to actively lead the energy transition, addressing land and transmission delays swiftly. Joshi asserted that the government remains fully committed to supporting the sector.

