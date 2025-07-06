IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations including London and Copenhagen

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is aiming to multiply its international operations. The airline is planning to expand with a strategic focus on Europe and North America. CEO Pieter Elbers has emphasized Amsterdam as a key center for connecting both Europe and North America. The airline is evolving its product offerings to meet global demands.

Elbers, during the inauguration of the flights to Manchester and Amsterdam, clarified this. He referred to the launch as a “momentous occasion” for the airline.

IndiGo is focusing on the huge potential in the European market

The company has added this segment due to the huge potential in the European market. He emphasized that the introduction of these routes signifies a broader shift in IndiGo’s strategy—one that involves not just new destinations but a new product and partnership model.

In addition to the European routes, IndiGo plans to add 10 new international destinations by March 2026. These destinations include London, Copenhagen, and Athens. The airline is also enhancing its long-haul operations, leasing six Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways to service routes like Manchester and Amsterdam.

IndiGo will introduce the A321 XLR narrow-body aircraft by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026. This will enable further expansion, including potential flights to cities like Athens. Elbers mentioned that the airline aims to create a “contemporary Indian” experience with a global twist for its passengers.

