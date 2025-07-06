Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods Brimingham donald trump Dhurandar America Party Global Times china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Business > IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen

IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is expanding its international operations with a strategic focus on Europe and North America. CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted Amsterdam as a key hub for connecting both regions. The airline plans to add 10 new international destinations by 2026 and enhance long-haul services with leased Boeing 787-9s. It aims to offer a "contemporary Indian" flying experience.

Airlines
IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations including London and Copenhagen

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 22:30:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is aiming to multiply its international operations. The airline is planning to expand with a strategic focus on Europe and North America. CEO Pieter Elbers has emphasized Amsterdam as a key center for connecting both Europe and North America. The airline is evolving its product offerings to meet global demands.

Elbers, during the inauguration of the flights to Manchester and Amsterdam, clarified this. He referred to the launch as a “momentous occasion” for the airline.

IndiGo is focusing on the huge potential in the European market
The company has added this segment due to the huge potential in the European market. He emphasized that the introduction of these routes signifies a broader shift in IndiGo’s strategy—one that involves not just new destinations but a new product and partnership model.

In addition to the European routes, IndiGo plans to add 10 new international destinations by March 2026. These destinations include London, Copenhagen, and Athens. The airline is also enhancing its long-haul operations, leasing six Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways to service routes like Manchester and Amsterdam.

IndiGo will introduce the A321 XLR narrow-body aircraft by the end of 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026. This will enable further expansion, including potential flights to cities like Athens. Elbers mentioned that the airline aims to create a “contemporary Indian” experience with a global twist for its passengers.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability

Tags: airlineeuropeindigo
Advertisement

More News

Reliance Industries To Double PVC Production By 2027, Strengthening India’s Domestic Supply And Global Standing
Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Bengal Bomb Blasts, Alleges ‘Appeasement Politics’
IndiGo Expands Global Footprint: Adding 10 New Destinations Including London And Copenhagen
Why The Age Gap Between The Dhurandhar Stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun Is Dominating The News Headlines?
17th BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Displays Warm Relations With Brazilian President
Jamie Smith And Rishabh Pant Surpass Alec Stewart-Ian Healy’s Record In England Test Series
Reliance Digital Launches 5G Phones Of This OPPO Model In Chennai, All You Need To Know
Lando Norris Wins The British Grand Prix At Silverstone In The Midst Of Crazy Weather Just Days After Winning The Austrian Grand Prix
PC Jeweller, Sindhu Trade Links, And Parsvnath Developers On Market Watchlist tomorrow
“Are Your Kidneys Functioning Well?”: Hidden Messages In Your Urine You Shouldn’t Ignore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?