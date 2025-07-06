Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Business > Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability

Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability

OPEC+ has agreed to raise oil production by 548,000 barrels per day in August 2025, exceeding the expected volume. This is part of the gradual return of 2.2 million bpd in voluntary cuts starting in April 2025. The decision aims to stabilize the market, with adjustments remaining flexible based on evolving global conditions.

OPEC+ Countries
OPEC+ Countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Algeria are trying to realign the global production matrix.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 19:28:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance including Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Algeria are trying to realign the global production matrix with the current demand and supply deviations. Due to the current global supply instability, OPEC+ has now agreed to raise oil production by 548,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August. This exceeds the previously expected increase of 411,000 bpd. The hike is part of an accelerated unwind of voluntary cuts totaling 2.2 million bpd.

These eight OPEC+ countries previously implemented voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman. They met virtually on July 5, 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook.

In order to maintain a stable global economic proposition, these OPEC+ countries will implement a 548,000 barrels per day production increase to align with the gradual return of 2.2 million barrels per day starting. The adjustments will remain flexible, allowing for pauses or reversals based on evolving market conditions to maintain stability.

Reasons and Timing are the Key
OPEC’s secretariat said the decision was based on a “steady global economic outlook” and low inventory levels. The move also responds to peak northern hemisphere summer demand and aims to regain market share versus non-OPEC producers, including U.S. shale.

What Next for the OPEC+
The other OPEC+ coalition members, beyond the core group of eight countries, will meet on August 3. The objective of this meeting is to consider the next monthly adjustment. Decisions may be affected by demand, inventory levels, geopolitical developments, and quota compliance.

What Is OPEC+
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is a permanent intergovernmental organization created at the Baghdad Conference on September 10–14, 1960, by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. The objective of OPEC is to coordinate and unite petroleum policies among Member Countries. Their aim is to secure fair and stable prices for petroleum producers globally. Their main objective is to remain efficient, economic, and provide a regular supply of petroleum to consuming nations. They also ensure a fair return on capital for those investing in the industry.

Also Read: Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80

Tags: crude oiloil priceopec
Advertisement

More News

Rs 1 Crore First Prize Winner Announced In Kerala Karunya KR-713 Saturday Draw
How Aamir Khan Proved His Professionalism During The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Shoot
Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? The Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Chosen By Elon Musk As Treasurer Of His America Party
Assam: 128-Yr-Old Mosque Demolished For Flash Flood Relief On Consent
Mark Butcher Slams India’s Edgbaston Test Declaration As ‘Bizarre’
Himachal Lashed By Heavy Rains: 78 Dead, Power Supply Affected; Red Alert Issued
Saudi Arabia, Russia, And Other Key OPEC+ Nations Adjust Oil Production To Support Global Market Stability
West Indies vs Australia: DRS Luck Shines on Home Team For A Change
Srinagar Registers This Record-Breaking Temperature After 72 Years, 6.7 Degrees Celsius Above The Normal Day Temperature
West Indies’ 2027 World Cup Qualification In Jeopardy After Finishing 10th In ICC ODI Rankings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?