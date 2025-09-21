LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 10:19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), on Sunday welcomed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks on the upcoming Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, saying they reflect India’s growing role in global trade.

Garg said that the minister’s recognition of India as a trusted leader in rice exports brings both pride and responsibility to the federation. “The Hon’ble Minister’s recognition of India as a trusted leader in rice exports is not just a matter of pride but also a responsibility for the Indian Rice Exporters Federation to work towards greater international cooperation,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, Goyal described agriculture as the “soul of Indian civilisation” while announcing that New Delhi will host BIRC 2025 at Bharat Mandapam on October 30 and 31.

In a video message, he said the event would be the world’s largest rice industry gathering, bringing together farmers, exporters, global buyers, policymakers and other stakeholders. “Agriculture has always been the soul of our civilisation, with rice as the pride of our farmers. The BIRC 2025, Bharat International Rice Conference, the world’s largest rice event with farmers, global buyers and stakeholders brought together under one roof, is being held at the Bharat Mandapam on October 30th and 31st, this year. This will be a symbol of India’s Rice diversity, quality standards and also strengthen business-to-business linkages,” he said.

Organised by IREF in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, the two-day conference is being described as the biggest global platform for the rice sector. It will bring together farmers, exporters, buyers, policymakers and industry leaders on a single platform.

Highlighting its importance, IREF chief Garg said BIRC 2025 would be a landmark platform to showcase India’s strength in rice production, innovation in quality standards, and sustainable practices that directly benefit farmers. He said government support for this global summit has given fresh energy to the rice export community.

“IREF is determined to ensure that BIRC 2025 emerges as a transformative event connecting farmers, exporters, policymakers, and global buyers. At the heart of this conference is not only trade, but also the welfare of our farmers and the vision of a stronger India on the world stage. We deeply appreciate the Hon’ble Minister’s encouraging words and reaffirm our commitment to make BIRC 2025 a historic success,” Garg said.

India has emerged as the world’s top rice producer with a record output of 145 million metric tons, surpassing China. Today, India commands over 40 per cent of the global rice trade, exporting to 172 countries, making it a key pillar of global food security. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bric-2025farmers-welfareindian-rice-exportspiyush goyalrice-industryrice-markettrade-event

RELATED News

GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
Consumer Affairs Ministry activates dedicated INGRAM portal to handle GST-related complaints
TapstartX Partners with Ideabaaz to Curate High-Impact Startups for India's Largest Fundraising Reality Show on Z TV
On PM Modi's birthday RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center organized the "Namo Amrit Maha Arogya Camp" in Gujarat
Prismoline Onboards New Leadership as It Eyes Pan-India Expansion

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup: MMA fighter Ishika Thite urges fans to "keep supporting" ahead of India-Pakistan Super Four clash
Watch: US Tourist Shocked As Indian Auto Driver Speaks Flawless French, Becomes Internet Sensation
Solar Eclipse 2025: Today Surya Grahan Time, Visibility, Regions And Safety Tips
Ajmer Horror: Tourists Terrified After Spotting Five-Foot Cobra Emerging From Hotel Room Toilet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s Account Hacked During India Pakistan Asia Cup, Restored in 45 Minutes
"I call on youth to root out addiction from society":Sukanta Majumdar joins 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata
Mumbai Cruise Terminal Inauguration: A New Era For India’s Cruise Tourism
Pakistan: Punjab curbs wheat movement, launches geotagging to avert crisis after floods
Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside
Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award, calls his honour "well-deserved"
IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025
IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025
IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025
IREF chief welcomes Piyush Goyal's remarks ahead of Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

QUICK LINKS