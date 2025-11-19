Is The 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods About To Be Dropped As India Cuts Russian Oil? GTRI Demands Immediate Action!

GTRI Flags Unfair 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods
The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has raised concerns over the 25 per cent surcharge imposed on Indian goods in the ‘Russian oil’ category, calling it unfair. The think tank urged the United States to immediately withdraw this additional tariff, stating that it has lost all justification after India sharply reduced its crude purchases from Moscow.
Even US President Donald Trump acknowledged India’s actions, noting that India has “very substantially” stopped buying Russian oil. On November 11, he confirmed that the tariff was applied solely due to India’s earlier imports from Russia, assuring that “we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down.”
Trade Data Supports India’s Position
Trade data supports India’s stance. Between April and September 2025, India’s imports of US petroleum crude jumped 66.9 per cent to USD 5.7 billion, lifting total US petroleum and product exports to India by 36.3 per cent to USD 7.5 billion. In contrast, India’s exports of petroleum products to the US declined 15 per cent to USD 2.3 billion, easing earlier concerns that Indian refiners were processing Russian crude for re-exports to American markets.
India has also signalled deeper energy cooperation with the US. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has contracted 10 million barrels of US Midland crude for delivery between November and March, while New Delhi has finalised its first structured deal to import about 2.2 million tonnes of US liquefied petroleum gas in 2026, roughly 10 per cent of the country’s annual LPG requirement.
India Leading US Energy Purchases
GTRI noted that India is now among the few major economies significantly ramping up US oil and LPG purchases. With no remaining strategic, economic, or political rationale for the tariff, it said Washington should remove the surcharge immediately to demonstrate that US policy remains principled, fair, and responsive to partners who act on American concerns.
(With Inputs From ANI)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.