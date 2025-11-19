Is The 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods About To Be Dropped As India Cuts Russian Oil? GTRI Demands Immediate Action!

LIVE TV
GTRI urges the US to remove 25% tariff on Indian goods after India cut Russian oil imports. Trade data, US cooperation, and fairness call for immediate tariff rollback.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 19, 2025 14:21:07 IST

GTRI Flags Unfair 25% US Tariff On Indian Goods

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has raised concerns over the 25 per cent surcharge imposed on Indian goods in the ‘Russian oil’ category, calling it unfair. The think tank urged the United States to immediately withdraw this additional tariff, stating that it has lost all justification after India sharply reduced its crude purchases from Moscow.

Even US President Donald Trump acknowledged India’s actions, noting that India has “very substantially” stopped buying Russian oil. On November 11, he confirmed that the tariff was applied solely due to India’s earlier imports from Russia, assuring that “we’re going to be bringing the tariffs down.”

Urgent Call for Tariff Removal

GTRI has urged the US to act swiftly and remove the 25% surcharge on Indian goods, noting that India has already responded to American concerns. The think tank highlighted that maintaining the tariff now unfairly penalizes Indian exporters and targets a partner that has significantly increased its reliance on US energy supplies. Delaying the rollback, it warned, could undermine trust and slow progress in ongoing trade talks.

According to GTRI, a prompt removal would honor President Trump’s promise, reward India’s quick shift to US crude and LPG, support American energy exports, and smooth bilateral relations. It would also align India with other major economies, like China, that continue importing Russian oil without facing similar penalties.

Trade Data Supports India’s Position

Trade data supports India’s stance. Between April and September 2025, India’s imports of US petroleum crude jumped 66.9 per cent to USD 5.7 billion, lifting total US petroleum and product exports to India by 36.3 per cent to USD 7.5 billion. In contrast, India’s exports of petroleum products to the US declined 15 per cent to USD 2.3 billion, easing earlier concerns that Indian refiners were processing Russian crude for re-exports to American markets.

India has also signalled deeper energy cooperation with the US. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has contracted 10 million barrels of US Midland crude for delivery between November and March, while New Delhi has finalised its first structured deal to import about 2.2 million tonnes of US liquefied petroleum gas in 2026, roughly 10 per cent of the country’s annual LPG requirement.

India Leading US Energy Purchases

GTRI noted that India is now among the few major economies significantly ramping up US oil and LPG purchases. With no remaining strategic, economic, or political rationale for the tariff, it said Washington should remove the surcharge immediately to demonstrate that US policy remains principled, fair, and responsive to partners who act on American concerns.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 2:02 PM IST
