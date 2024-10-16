Jaguar Land Rover Retail Sales Up 36pc To 3,214 Units In April-September

Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The growth can be attributed to improved supply chains and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models, especially following the local manufacturing of the entire Range Rover lineup.

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Tuesday that its retail sales increased by 36 percent year-on-year, reaching 3,214 units in the first half of the current fiscal year. This strong performance during the April-September period was supported by solid sales in both the first and second quarters.

The growth can be attributed to improved supply chains and sustained demand for the Range Rover and Defender models, especially following the local manufacturing of the entire Range Rover lineup.

“FY25 has been a significant milestone for us so far. Our strategic choice to locally produce the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport has led to impressive results, with orders rising by 60 percent,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India.

He noted that the Defender’s exceptional growth in the first half of FY25 highlights its growing popularity.

“Our standalone growth of 41 percent in Q2 and record H1 retail figures demonstrate this momentum,” Amba added.

The company remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum in the latter half of the financial year.

“As we approach the festive season, we are confident in maintaining this momentum through the second half of the year, bolstered by our strong product portfolio and customer-focused strategy,” he stated.

