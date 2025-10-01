Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will run a $550 billion U.S.-bound investment package agreed in Tokyo's tariff deal with Washington without any impact on the foreign exchange market, its top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Wednesday. "The $550 billion size is the range where there will be no foreign exchange impact," Akazawa said, speaking to reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

