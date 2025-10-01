LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 1, 2025 09:08:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will run a $550 billion U.S.-bound investment package agreed in Tokyo's tariff deal with Washington without any impact on the foreign exchange market, its top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Wednesday. "The $550 billion size is the range where there will be no foreign exchange impact," Akazawa said, speaking to reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Surat Startup Centre fuels bold wave of innovation
Meet Aravind Srinivas: Just 31, Chennai Man, IITian, India’s Youngest Billionaire With A Net Worth Of…
Tata Motors Demerger: How Will It Affect Your Portfolio And The Future Of EVs?
UPS Deadline Extended: Want To Switch From NPS to UPS? Government Extends Deadline, Check How Much Time You Have

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says
Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says
Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says
Japan's $550 billion US investment package to have no FX impact, top trade negotiator says

QUICK LINKS