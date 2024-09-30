Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Allotment Status: Latest GMP, Subscription, and Key Details

Bidders can check their allotment status through the official website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for this IPO.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Allotment Status: Latest GMP, Subscription, and Key Details

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd is set to finalize its IPO allotment today, September 30, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), valued at Rs 342 crore, has garnered overwhelming interest, with a subscription rate of 213.26 times within the price band of Rs 209-220 per share. The company also raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors prior to the public offering.

Key IPO Details

  • Total Shares Offered: 1,55,43,000 equity shares
  • Issue Price Range: Rs 209-220 per share
  • Total Subscription: 213.26 times (bids for 234 crore shares against 1.09 crore shares available)
  • GMP (Grey Market Premium): Rs 270, reflecting a premium of nearly 123% over the issue price.

How to Check Allotment Status

Bidders can check their allotment status through the official website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for this IPO. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Open the Registrar’s Website: Bigshare Services IPO Status.
  2. Select Company: Choose KRN Heat Exchanger from the dropdown menu.
  3. Investor Services: Click on ‘Status of Issue Application.’
  4. Application Status Check: Select this option.
  5. Issue Type: Choose ‘Equity.’
  6. Fill Required Details: Enter the ‘Issue Name’ and your PAN number.
  7. Search: Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.

Fund Utilization

KRN Heat Exchanger plans to allocate Rs 242.5 crore from the IPO proceeds for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products, which aims to set up a new manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

The company specializes in producing fin and tube-type heat exchangers used in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries. All manufacturing operations are conducted at their consolidated facility in the RIICO Industrial Area, Neemrana, Rajasthan.

With a robust subscription rate and significant market interest, KRN Heat Exchanger’s IPO marks an important milestone for the company. Investors eagerly await the allotment results today, looking to capitalize on the promising potential of KRN Heat Exchanger shares.

MUST READCentre Lifts Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati Rice

Filed under

allotment status Bigshare Services GMP KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Subscription

Also Read

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox