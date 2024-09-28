Centre Lifts Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati Rice

The decision to lift the ban has been met with enthusiasm from exporters, who view it as a significant opportunity for growth within the industry.

The Indian government has lifted the export ban on non-basmati white rice, effective immediately, according to an official notification released on Friday. This ban was initially imposed in July 2023 to safeguard domestic rice supplies and stabilize prices in the local market.

The decision to lift the ban has been met with enthusiasm from exporters, who view it as a significant opportunity for growth within the industry. Suraj Agarwal, CEO of Rice Villa, described the government’s move as a “game-changer” for the agricultural sector. He emphasized that this strategic decision is likely to boost income for exporters and enhance profitability for farmers, particularly as the kharif crop season approaches.

By reinstating the ability to export non-basmati white rice, India aims to reinvigorate its rice export market, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. With global demand for rice remaining strong, this policy shift could lead to increased competition and better prices for Indian rice in international markets. Exporters anticipate that the lifting of the ban will not only improve their revenues but also incentivize farmers to produce more, thereby contributing to a more robust agricultural ecosystem.

Farmers, in particular, stand to benefit from this policy change, as they can expect higher returns for their produce with the potential for greater export opportunities. The kharif season, which typically runs from June to September, will be crucial as farmers prepare to plant and harvest their crops. As a result, this development could positively impact rural economies and livelihoods across the country.

Overall, the lifting of the export ban is seen as a proactive step by the Indian government to balance domestic supply needs with the potential for increased export revenues, reflecting a broader strategy to support the agricultural sector and enhance India’s standing in the global rice market.