Laptops, Printers, Monitors Now All To Be Delivered In 10 Mins, Announces Blinkit CEO

Friday, January 10, 2025
Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit has entered the electronics market, now offering laptops, monitors, and printers for delivery in just 10 minutes.

The announcement was made by CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X , positioning Blinkit as the third player in the 10-minute delivery space to sell high-value electronics, after Flipkart Minutes and Bigbasket’s BB Now.

Currently, the service is live in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Blinkit has partnered with top electronics brands, including HP, Lenovo, Zebronics, MSI, and Canon, to bring these products to customers’ doorsteps.

The company’s large order fleet enables rapid delivery of even bulky items like laptops and monitors. Dhindsa also hinted at expanding their product catalog with more brands in the coming months, further diversifying Blinkit’s offerings.

The quick commerce industry in India has witnessed exponential growth, evolving from groceries to a wide range of products, including fashion, beauty, toys, and home decor.

Blinkit recently made headlines for launching a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram. With the market expected to grow to $42-55 billion by 2030, players like Blinkit are actively broadening their services to capture new segments.

