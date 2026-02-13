LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: LaundryMate, a Bengaluru-headquartered, app-led doorstep laundry and dry-cleaning brand, has entered the Gurugram market with the launch of LaundryMate Sprint, the city’s first-ever 4-hour dry-clean and laundry delivery service, tailored for the fast-paced lifestyle of urban consumers in the millennium city.

LaundryMate Sprint offers doorstep pick-up within 45 minutes and a 4-hour turnaround timeline from pickup to delivery for all services, including dry cleaning, wash & iron, and steam ironing. In addition to its express delivery model, the store also entertains walk-in customers who prefer to drop and pick up their items directly. Backed by LaundryMate’s existing 24-hour full-service delivery model in Gurugram, an approach already proven successful in Bengaluru and trusted by over 50,000 families, the service brings together global-grade processes, technology-led operations, and premium garment care, delivering a world-class laundry experience tailored to the fast-paced lifestyle of Gurugram residents.

Commenting on the expansion, Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & CEO of LaundryMate.in (formerly Co-founder of BigBasket.com), said, “After the successful launch and scaling of our services in Bengaluru, expanding to Gurugram was a logical next step. The city’s fast-paced lifestyle and high concentration of working professionals require reliable and timely solutions. While LaundryMate Sprint, with its 4-hour TAT, addresses urgent laundry needs, our 24-hour service continues to meet common daily-use case requirements. Together, these offerings demonstrate our commitment to combining convenience, speed, and consistent garment care.”

In Bangalore, LaundryMate has set up a state-of-the-art facility spanning 50,000 sq ft with imported equipment worth upwards of INR 35 Crore, and a capacity to process 24,000 items per day in a 3-shift operation. Underscoring company’s long-term commitment to the market, the full-service delivery launch in Gurugram is backed by a strategic partnership with Central Linen Park (CLPPL), with its facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, which has a significant infrastructure investment of upwards of INR 75 crore and has the largest such facility in India for B2B. CLPPL which has been servicing various leading hotel chains in Delhi NCR since more than a decade is backed by Arun Saraf, Chairman, Juniper Hotels (Owner of Grand Hyatt Properties in India & Nepal).

Speaking on the partnership and local relevance, Mr Surendra Ruia, Chairman, Central Linen Park and LaundryMate’s Gurugram Partner, added: “North India has specific garment care needs, especially during winter when woollens and premium fabrics require specialised handling. LaundryMate’s technology-led processes and attention to garment integrity make it a strong fit for Gurugram’s discerning consumers. This partnership is about bringing a reliable, world-class laundry solution to a market that values quality over compromise.”

Founded in Bengaluru in 2022 by five co-founders- Abhinay Choudhari, Pushpendra Yadav, Raghavendra Joshi, Tripat Singh, and Uday Vijayan– LaundryMate has established itself as a trusted name in organised laundry services. It is known for its seamless app experience, precision-led logistics, consistent garment care, and reliable delivery promise.

Over the past three years, the brand has achieved over 5.5 lakh app downloads, processed over 45 lakh garments, and delivered more than 3.5 lakh orders across Bengaluru. It has approximately 10,000 monthly transacting customers who choose its convenient and time-bound services. LaundryMate raised $ 6 million USD as pre-Series A from various investors in June 2023 and is currently in discussions with investors for a Series A round to expand to five cities.

With its Gurugram expansion, LaundryMate aims to address a clear gap in the market by offering a convenient, affordable, technology-enabled, time-bound laundry service, built for urban consumers who expect reliability, transparency, quick TAT and superior garment care.

About LaundryMate:

New Age Consumer Services Pvt Ltd, the owner of brand LaundryMate was Founded in 2022 by 5 co-founders, Abhinay Choudhari, Pushpendra Yadav, Raghavendra Joshi, Tripat Singh & Uday Vijayan and is headquartered in Bengaluru, LaundryMate is India’s most convenient app-led laundry and a sustainability focused brand designed for modern urban consumers. The brand uses 100% EVs in its last mile delivery operations and recycles 40% of the water at its Bangalore facility and uses zero plastic packaging and eco-friendly chemicals.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.