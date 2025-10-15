LIVE TV
Home > Business > LG India Share Price Rockets With Record-Breaking IPO Debut: What's Driving The Surge After Listing?

LG India Share Price Rockets With Record-Breaking IPO Debut: What’s Driving The Surge After Listing?

LG Electronics India’s IPO saw a spectacular 50% listing premium with massive oversubscription, strong financials, and optimistic analyst outlooks, making LG India share price one of the hottest market stories of 2025.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 15, 2025 09:22:50 IST

LG India Share Price: Hold on tight Traders, Because LG Electronics just rocked the stock market! 

LG Electronics India IPO And Listing Overview:

The shares blasted off at ₹1,710.10 on the NSE and ₹1,715 on the BSE, smashing the IPO price range of ₹1,080-1,140 by a whopping 50%! Talk about investor frenzy. The IPO was oversubscribed a jaw-dropping 54 times between October 7-9, 2025, showing massive demand. 

With a massive ₹11,607 crore issue size, this was no ordinary IPO, it’s officially one of the biggest and hottest in recent memory. On debut day, LG’s market cap skyrocketed to nearly ₹1.15 lakh crore! Believe it or not, this made it the second most subscribed IPO ever in India after Reliance Power’s 2008 mega-issue.

If you were tracking the LG India share price, you saw a blockbuster start that’s got everyone talking about what’s next!

LG India Share Price Hits With LG Electronics India IPO Performance: Quick Snapshot

  • Debut day closing price on NSE: ₹1,682.80 (48% above IPO price)
  • Listing day open: ₹1,710.10 (NSE) and ₹1,715 (BSE)
  • October 14 closing: Around ₹1,690 (nearly 2% below opening)
  • October 15 trading price: ₹1,665.00
  • Grey Market Premium (GMP) on Monday: ₹360 (31.6% premium), down from ₹395 on Friday

LG India Valuation And Financial Performance

  • The company sought a post-issue market capitalization of approximately ₹7,73,801 million based on annualized FY26 earnings.
  • P/E ratio targeted at 37.6 times for FY26.
  • FY25 financial highlights:
      • Revenue grew 14% year-on-year to ₹24,631 crore.
      • Profit after tax surged 46% to ₹2,203 crore.
      • EBITDA margin stood at 12.8%.
      • PAT margin remained 9%.
      • The company is debt-free.
      • Return on capital employed (ROCE) at 43%.
      • Return on equity (ROE) at 37%.

What Analysts Think of LG India Share Price and Future Outlook

Experts state that LG Electronics India is not just a company, it is a giant in the rapidly developing Indian home appliances market. It holds the number one position in several product categories and is considered a good long-term investment. It is believed that this company provides a smart way to capitalize on the strong demand for value-oriented consumer appliances in India.

LG Electronics India is rated attractively in terms of valuation, particularly when compared to its industry counterparts. This explains the high price at which the shares were listed. Therefore, while the listing price may have appeared high, experts say it is justified considering the company’s leadership and potential.

For individuals who purchased shares during the IPO, it is recommended to hold for the long term. The company’s market dominance and future growth outlook make it a solid bet. However, it is also reasonable to book partial profits following the successful listing if you want to secure some gains.

If you were unable to acquire shares during the IPO, experts suggest a “wait and watch” approach, monitor the prices and consider buying if the shares fall significantly. Optimism is further boosted by the upcoming GST 2.0 reforms, which may make appliances more affordable and increase sales volumes in the coming months.

(Experts Opinion Taken From News Reports)

Brief Review: LG India Share Price Buzz and Fun Market Moments.

And here is a twist, when LG Electronics India was introduced, the market capitalization was, in fact, higher than that of its South Korean parent company!

Not an easy feat and reflects well on how hot the stock was. But wait, it gets better. Some investors became a bit confused and ended up pushing the stock of an entirely different company, LG Balakrishnan and Bros. True to a case of mistaken identity, a big unexpected stir was created!

The grey market premium was high, as investors were very excited before listing. Nevertheless, this rampage had subsided somewhat in the run-up to the big day, demonstrating that even hype-filled stocks can have a moment to rest.

Therefore, in case you have been tracking the LG India share price, you are aware that this IPO was bedeviled with drama, excitement, and lots of reasons to watch the turn of events!

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 9:12 AM IST
