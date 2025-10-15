LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets show early optimism despite Tuesday’s losses, led by key Q2 earnings across sectors. Global cues remain mixed, with Fed rate cut hopes and strong Asian market rebounds supporting sentiment.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 15, 2025 09:31:30 IST

Stocks to Watch Today — Will the Bulls Wake Up This Wednesday?

Good morning, market watchers. It’s Wednesday, October 15, and Indian equities are poised for a mildly positive start. At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 77 points at 25,283, indicating early optimism.

This follows a weak Tuesday session where the Sensex fell 297 points and the Nifty dropped 82, with all sectoral indices ending in the red.

Globally, Asian markets are rebounding,

  • Nikkei is up 1%, 
  • Kospi 1%, and
  • ASX 200 by 0.9%,
    buoyed by hopes of a Fed rate cut despite renewed US-China trade tensions.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, Nasdaq dropped 0.8%, while the Dow managed a 0.4% gain. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at ending balance sheet tightening and suggested rate cuts may be near.

Meanwhile, gold hit a record high above $4,200, oil slipped over 1%, and the dollar index fell below 99, pressured by dovish Fed signals and eurozone gains.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

  • Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance: Q2 results due today

  • ICICI Lombard: Q2 profit up 18.1% YoY to ₹820 crore; board declared ₹6.5/share interim dividend

  • IRFC: To announce Q2 results today

  • Muthoot Capital: Earnings due today

IT & Tech

  • Tech Mahindra: Q2 profit down 4.4% YoY to ₹1,194.5 crore; EBIT up 32.7%, ₹15/share interim dividend declared

  • Persistent Systems: Q2 profit up 45.1% YoY to ₹471.5 crore; margin improved to 16.3%

  • Quick Heal: Earnings scheduled for today

Telecom & Digital

  • Tata Communications: Q2 results expected today

  • Angle One: Earnings on the radar

Real Estate & Infra

  • Kolte-Patil: Q2 sales down 13%, but realisations up 5% YoY

  • Ashiana Housing: Area booked fell 43.4%, sales value down 55%

  • Oberoi Realty, Keystone Realtors: Results expected; Keystone promoters to sell 3.63% via OFS

  • G R Infraprojects: I-T search concluded; business operations unaffected

Auto & EV

  • Hyundai Motor India: Tarun Garg to take over as MD & CEO from Jan 1, 2026

  • Maruti Suzuki: Signed MoU with TN govt to automate driving test tracks

  • Ola Electric: To launch its first non-vehicle energy product on Oct 17

Healthcare & Diagnostics

  • Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 profit up 81% YoY; bonus issue (2:1) and ₹7/share interim dividend

  • Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare: In focus after recent gains

Insurance

  • ICICI Lombard: Posted strong Q2 results with 12.5% YoY income growth

Chemicals & Industrials

  • DCM Shriram: Commissioned 35,000 TPA ECH plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat

  • Vedanta: CCI approved acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under IBC

Metals & Defence

  • Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI): Secured ₹306 crore order; total order book at ₹2,212 crore

  • Vedanta, Jaiprakash Associates: CCI approval for acquisition under insolvency

Energy & Renewables

  • Saatvik Green Energy: ₹689 crore solar PV module orders secured

  • Ola Electric: Expanding into clean energy products

Hospitality

  • Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license deal for new hotel in Gandhidham under Carnation Hotels

Consumer & Beverages

  • Sula Vineyards: Q2 revenue down 1.1% YoY; wine tourism revenue up 7.7%

Others

  • Cyient DLM: Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹32.1 crore despite 20% revenue drop

  • Heritage Foods, Rossari Biotech, Urja Global, Nuvoco Vistas, Delta Corp, KEI Industries, Mangalore Refinery: Earnings scheduled for today

  • Awfis Space Solutions: QRG sold 3.36% stake; HSBC MF picked up 1.28%

  • M and B Engineering: 360 ONE AM bought 0.91% stake worth ₹21 crore

F&O Ban List

  • RBL Bank

  • Sammaan Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positive Global Clues, And Gift Nifty Suggests A Positive Start To Stock Market

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:45 AM IST
business news stock market today Stocks To Watch

