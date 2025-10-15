Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today — Will the Bulls Wake Up This Wednesday?

Good morning, market watchers. It’s Wednesday, October 15, and Indian equities are poised for a mildly positive start. At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 77 points at 25,283, indicating early optimism.

This follows a weak Tuesday session where the Sensex fell 297 points and the Nifty dropped 82, with all sectoral indices ending in the red.

Globally, Asian markets are rebounding,

Nikkei is up 1%,

Kospi 1%, and

ASX 200 by 0.9%,

buoyed by hopes of a Fed rate cut despite renewed US-China trade tensions.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, Nasdaq dropped 0.8%, while the Dow managed a 0.4% gain. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at ending balance sheet tightening and suggested rate cuts may be near.

Meanwhile, gold hit a record high above $4,200, oil slipped over 1%, and the dollar index fell below 99, pressured by dovish Fed signals and eurozone gains.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financials

Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance: Q2 results due today

ICICI Lombard: Q2 profit up 18.1% YoY to ₹820 crore; board declared ₹6.5/share interim dividend

IRFC: To announce Q2 results today

Muthoot Capital: Earnings due today

IT & Tech

Tech Mahindra: Q2 profit down 4.4% YoY to ₹1,194.5 crore; EBIT up 32.7%, ₹15/share interim dividend declared

Persistent Systems: Q2 profit up 45.1% YoY to ₹471.5 crore; margin improved to 16.3%

Quick Heal: Earnings scheduled for today

Telecom & Digital

Tata Communications: Q2 results expected today

Angle One: Earnings on the radar

Real Estate & Infra

Kolte-Patil: Q2 sales down 13%, but realisations up 5% YoY

Ashiana Housing: Area booked fell 43.4%, sales value down 55%

Oberoi Realty, Keystone Realtors: Results expected; Keystone promoters to sell 3.63% via OFS

G R Infraprojects: I-T search concluded; business operations unaffected

Auto & EV

Hyundai Motor India: Tarun Garg to take over as MD & CEO from Jan 1, 2026

Maruti Suzuki: Signed MoU with TN govt to automate driving test tracks

Ola Electric: To launch its first non-vehicle energy product on Oct 17

Healthcare & Diagnostics

Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 profit up 81% YoY; bonus issue (2:1) and ₹7/share interim dividend

Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare: In focus after recent gains

Insurance

ICICI Lombard: Posted strong Q2 results with 12.5% YoY income growth

Chemicals & Industrials

DCM Shriram: Commissioned 35,000 TPA ECH plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat

Vedanta: CCI approved acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under IBC

Metals & Defence

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI): Secured ₹306 crore order; total order book at ₹2,212 crore

Vedanta, Jaiprakash Associates: CCI approval for acquisition under insolvency

Energy & Renewables

Saatvik Green Energy: ₹689 crore solar PV module orders secured

Ola Electric: Expanding into clean energy products

Hospitality

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license deal for new hotel in Gandhidham under Carnation Hotels

Consumer & Beverages

Sula Vineyards: Q2 revenue down 1.1% YoY; wine tourism revenue up 7.7%

Others

Cyient DLM: Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹32.1 crore despite 20% revenue drop

Heritage Foods, Rossari Biotech, Urja Global, Nuvoco Vistas, Delta Corp, KEI Industries, Mangalore Refinery: Earnings scheduled for today

Awfis Space Solutions: QRG sold 3.36% stake; HSBC MF picked up 1.28%

M and B Engineering: 360 ONE AM bought 0.91% stake worth ₹21 crore

F&O Ban List

RBL Bank

Sammaan Capital

