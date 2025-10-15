Stocks To Watch Today: TATA Communications, Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ola, Sula Vineyards And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today — Will the Bulls Wake Up This Wednesday?
Good morning, market watchers. It’s Wednesday, October 15, and Indian equities are poised for a mildly positive start. At 7:02 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 77 points at 25,283, indicating early optimism.
This follows a weak Tuesday session where the Sensex fell 297 points and the Nifty dropped 82, with all sectoral indices ending in the red.
Globally, Asian markets are rebounding,
- Nikkei is up 1%,
- Kospi 1%, and
- ASX 200 by 0.9%,
buoyed by hopes of a Fed rate cut despite renewed US-China trade tensions.
In the U.S., the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, Nasdaq dropped 0.8%, while the Dow managed a 0.4% gain. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at ending balance sheet tightening and suggested rate cuts may be near.
Meanwhile, gold hit a record high above $4,200, oil slipped over 1%, and the dollar index fell below 99, pressured by dovish Fed signals and eurozone gains.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financials
-
Axis Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, HDB Financial Services, L&T Finance: Q2 results due today
-
ICICI Lombard: Q2 profit up 18.1% YoY to ₹820 crore; board declared ₹6.5/share interim dividend
-
IRFC: To announce Q2 results today
-
Muthoot Capital: Earnings due today
IT & Tech
-
Tech Mahindra: Q2 profit down 4.4% YoY to ₹1,194.5 crore; EBIT up 32.7%, ₹15/share interim dividend declared
-
Persistent Systems: Q2 profit up 45.1% YoY to ₹471.5 crore; margin improved to 16.3%
-
Quick Heal: Earnings scheduled for today
Telecom & Digital
-
Tata Communications: Q2 results expected today
-
Angle One: Earnings on the radar
Real Estate & Infra
-
Kolte-Patil: Q2 sales down 13%, but realisations up 5% YoY
-
Ashiana Housing: Area booked fell 43.4%, sales value down 55%
-
Oberoi Realty, Keystone Realtors: Results expected; Keystone promoters to sell 3.63% via OFS
-
G R Infraprojects: I-T search concluded; business operations unaffected
Auto & EV
-
Hyundai Motor India: Tarun Garg to take over as MD & CEO from Jan 1, 2026
-
Maruti Suzuki: Signed MoU with TN govt to automate driving test tracks
-
Ola Electric: To launch its first non-vehicle energy product on Oct 17
Healthcare & Diagnostics
-
Thyrocare Technologies: Q2 profit up 81% YoY; bonus issue (2:1) and ₹7/share interim dividend
-
Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare: In focus after recent gains
Insurance
-
ICICI Lombard: Posted strong Q2 results with 12.5% YoY income growth
Chemicals & Industrials
-
DCM Shriram: Commissioned 35,000 TPA ECH plant at Jhagadia, Gujarat
-
Vedanta: CCI approved acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates under IBC
Metals & Defence
-
Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI): Secured ₹306 crore order; total order book at ₹2,212 crore
-
Vedanta, Jaiprakash Associates: CCI approval for acquisition under insolvency
Energy & Renewables
-
Saatvik Green Energy: ₹689 crore solar PV module orders secured
-
Ola Electric: Expanding into clean energy products
Hospitality
-
Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed license deal for new hotel in Gandhidham under Carnation Hotels
Consumer & Beverages
-
Sula Vineyards: Q2 revenue down 1.1% YoY; wine tourism revenue up 7.7%
Others
-
Cyient DLM: Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹32.1 crore despite 20% revenue drop
-
Heritage Foods, Rossari Biotech, Urja Global, Nuvoco Vistas, Delta Corp, KEI Industries, Mangalore Refinery: Earnings scheduled for today
-
Awfis Space Solutions: QRG sold 3.36% stake; HSBC MF picked up 1.28%
-
M and B Engineering: 360 ONE AM bought 0.91% stake worth ₹21 crore
F&O Ban List
-
RBL Bank
-
Sammaan Capital
