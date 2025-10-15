LIVE TV
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In GREEN! Banks And Auto In Focus

🕒 Updated: October 15, 2025 09:42:10 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Positive Global Clues, And Gift Nifty Suggests A Positive Start To Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good Morning Traders!

Have you ever wondered what really moves the Indian stock market, headlines, global cues, or just pure market sentiment? Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just curious about where your money might grow, you’re in the right place. Welcome to our live blog, where we decode every tick of the Nifty, track the big movers, and bring you real-time insights straight from Dalal Street. So grab your chai, refresh this page often, and let’s ride the market waves together!

Live Updates

  • 09:18 (IST) 15 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex & Nifty at Market Opening (9:15 AM)

    • NIFTY 50: 25,202.70, up 57.20 points (0.23%)

    • SENSEX: 82,119.90, up 89.92 points (0.11%)

    Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Wednesday but began to drift Upper post-opening. Market sentiment remains uncertain, and investors should tread carefully amid mixed global cues and domestic earnings pressures.

  • 08:35 (IST) 15 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodity Updates | Gold, Oil, Dollar

    • Dollar index slipped below 99, weakening against major currencies

    • Gold futures hit record highs above $4,200

    • Oil prices fell over 1% on renewed U.S.–China tensions

  • 08:34 (IST) 15 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global Market Cues | Mixed Signals, Asian Markets Rebound

    Asian markets bounced back after three straight days of losses, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi gaining nearly 1% each. The rebound came on hopes of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, which lifted global sentiment despite rising U.S.–China trade tensions. Donald Trump renewed criticism of China, accusing it of not buying American soybeans and even threatening a cooking oil embargo.Meanwhile, China’s September CPI declined 0.3% year-on-year, reflecting weak consumer demand. In India, GIFT Nifty pointed to a mildly positive opening.U.S. markets showed mixed signals, S&P 500 closed lower after wild swings, while futures edged up slightly.Bond yields...

  • 08:27 (IST) 15 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Signals Mildly Positive Start

    GIFT Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian markets.

    At 7:30 AM, it was up 90.50 points at 25,285.50.

    However, by 8:26 AM, gains had trimmed, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,282, up just 16 points, indicating a flat-to-positive open.

  • 08:20 (IST) 15 Oct 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Wrap From Tuesday | Nifty Slips Below 25,150, Broad-Based Selloff on Tuesday

    • Benchmark indices extended losses from the previous session.

    • Nifty fell below 25,100 intraday, closing at 25,145.50 (down 81.85 pts / 0.32%).

    • Sensex ended lower by 297.07 pts or 0.36%, at 82,029.98.

    • BSE Midcap index declined 0.8%, while Smallcap index shed 1%.

    • All sectoral indices closed in red, with Pharma, Consumer Durables, Metal, Media, and PSU Bank falling 1–1.5%.

    • Top Nifty losers: Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, TCS, Trent.

    • Top Nifty gainers: Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ICICI Bank.

