Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In GREEN! Banks And Auto In Focus

GIFT Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian markets.
At 7:30 AM, it was up 90.50 points at 25,285.50.
However, by 8:26 AM, gains had trimmed, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,282, up just 16 points, indicating a flat-to-positive open.
Have you ever wondered what really moves the Indian stock market, headlines, global cues, or just pure market sentiment? Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just curious about where your money might grow, you’re in the right place. Welcome to our live blog, where we decode every tick of the Nifty, track the big movers, and bring you real-time insights straight from Dalal Street. So grab your chai, refresh this page often, and let’s ride the market waves together!
NIFTY 50: 25,202.70, up 57.20 points (0.23%)
SENSEX: 82,119.90, up 89.92 points (0.11%)
Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Wednesday but began to drift Upper post-opening. Market sentiment remains uncertain, and investors should tread carefully amid mixed global cues and domestic earnings pressures.
Dollar index slipped below 99, weakening against major currencies
Gold futures hit record highs above $4,200
Oil prices fell over 1% on renewed U.S.–China tensions
Asian markets bounced back after three straight days of losses, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi gaining nearly 1% each. The rebound came on hopes of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, which lifted global sentiment despite rising U.S.–China trade tensions. Donald Trump renewed criticism of China, accusing it of not buying American soybeans and even threatening a cooking oil embargo.Meanwhile, China’s September CPI declined 0.3% year-on-year, reflecting weak consumer demand. In India, GIFT Nifty pointed to a mildly positive opening.U.S. markets showed mixed signals, S&P 500 closed lower after wild swings, while futures edged up slightly.Bond yields...
Benchmark indices extended losses from the previous session.
Nifty fell below 25,100 intraday, closing at 25,145.50 (down 81.85 pts / 0.32%).
Sensex ended lower by 297.07 pts or 0.36%, at 82,029.98.
BSE Midcap index declined 0.8%, while Smallcap index shed 1%.
All sectoral indices closed in red, with Pharma, Consumer Durables, Metal, Media, and PSU Bank falling 1–1.5%.
Top Nifty losers: Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, TCS, Trent.
Top Nifty gainers: Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ICICI Bank.