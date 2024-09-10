Lockheed Martin & Tata Partner To Expand C-130J Super Hercules

U.S. aerospace leader Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have come together to enhance their collaboration on the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter.

This development, revealed in a statement on Tuesday, outlines plans for a range of future business ventures, including the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) current fleet of 12 C-130Js, as well as other international Super Hercules fleets.

The agreement also envisions expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to potentially supply aircraft for the IAF’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program, pending approval from both U.S. and Indian authorities.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Sukaran Singh, emphasized the deepening relationship between the two companies, adding to Tata Advanced Systems’ existing work on aerostructures for Lockheed Martin.

This announcement represents a key advancement in bolstering India’s defense and aerospace capabilities while furthering the strategic partnership between India and the U.S.

Meanwhile, the IAF’s search for up to 80 medium transport aircraft, as indicated by a recent request for information (RFI), aligns with Lockheed Martin’s response, with the C-130J-30 Super Hercules meeting the specified requirements.

(With Inputs From ANI)