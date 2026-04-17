Marengo Asia Hospitals Completes the Acquisition of Majority Stake in Sunshine Global Hospitals, Strengthening Presence in Western India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 17: Marengo Asia Hospitals has further strengthened its Western India footprint by acquiring a majority stake in Sunshine Global Hospitals. The two NABH-accredited hospitals in Surat and Vadodara have a combined capacity of 400 beds. This acquisition further consolidates Marengo Asia Hospitals’ presence in Gujarat, where it already has two facilities in Ahmedabad and Bhuj. Marengo Asia Hospitals has become one of the largest hospital groups in Gujarat with a capacity of over 1150 beds.

Marengo Asia Hospitals focuses on providing tertiary and quaternary care, creating “Centers of Excellence’ across clinical specialties, and adopting a ‘Patient First’ approach. This acquisition will also strengthen the concept of a clinical corridor, where the clinical strengths in sub-specialties and super-specialties of hospitals across major cities of Gujarat can be leveraged.

With this acquisition, the clinician network of Surat and Vadodara will not only gain access to the national footprint of Marengo Asia but will also get opportunities to utilise their skill sets across the group’s existing medical strategic partnerships in Kenya, Iraq, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Uzbekistan.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Group Managing Director & CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals, said, “As we expand our presence in Western India, with over 1150 beds, we become one of the largest players in Gujarat. We are excited to enter the two prominent cities of Surat and Vadodara and bring our advanced tertiary and quaternary care expertise to the people of these cities and nearby areas. Every new hospital added to the Marengo Asia Hospitals network strengthens our commitment to the ‘Patient First’ approach, bringing advanced care closer to patients’ homes. With Sunshine Global Hospitals now integrated, the group operates a total of eight hospitals with a cumulative capacity of 2,500 beds, supported by over 1,000 doctors and 5,200 employees.”

Dr. Raajiv Singhal further added, “This year, our endeavour will be to expand our national footprint and consolidate our North India cluster across Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. We are also exploring opportunities in international territories.”This expansion is expected to significantly benefit the existing patient base of Sunshine Global Hospitals and extend access to tertiary and quaternary super-specialty services to people across South and Central Gujarat.

Dr. Bhikhubhai Patel, General, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon and Director, Baroda Medicare Pvt. Ltd., said, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering quality, patient-first care. Together, we will bring global healthcare standards to South Gujarat.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, Foot & Ankle Surgeon and Director, Baroda Medicare Pvt. Ltd., said, “Joining Marengo Asia Hospitals strengthens our ability to deliver advanced healthcare solutions while expanding our reach and impact across Gujarat and beyond.”