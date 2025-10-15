Market Insights: LG Electronics, ITC, Tata Motors, Lemon Tree, Inox Wind & Zee Entertainment – Buy, Sell or Hold?

LIVE TV
This week, the Indian stock market saw key movements in top companies including LG Electronics, ITC, Tata Motors, Lemon Tree Hotels, Inox Wind, and Zee Entertainment. LG Electronics debuted strongly, with shares surging 50% above the IPO price, prompting experts to recommend a cautious hold with stoploss near Rs 1,490. ITC and Tata Motors are advised for steady holding due to stable growth and robust sales. Lemon Tree Hotels and Inox Wind show potential but require careful monitoring, while Zee Entertainment warrants a cautious hold amid business challenges. Investors are encouraged to track trends, use stoplosses, and stay updated before making new moves.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 11:07:48 IST

The Indian stock market has been abuzz this week with meaningful moves and updates from leading companies across sectors. LG Electronics, fresh off of its IPO, has certainly caught everyone’s eye with a historic debut. Other stalwarts like ITC, Tata Motors, Lemon Tree Hotels, Inox Wind, and Zee Entertainment have all had news or trends to report that investors are watching. In this article we examine the outlook for each of these companies and what the experts are calling the order of the day: are we buying, selling, or holding these stocks? 

LG Electronics: Hold For Now

LG Electronics India made waves with a sensational stock market debut on October 14, 2025. The stock opened 50% above the issue price, making it one of the most successful IPOs in the last several years. The company is now valued even greater than the South Korean parent company, due to robust demand by both institutional and retail investors as they came to market. Experts are telling investors to hold their LG Electronics shares for now, as prices might continue to venture towards Rs 1,800-1,850 if the overall market sentiment is positive. If you have already realized profits then taking partial profits is considered safe. Just remember to keep a stoploss level near Rs 1,490 to protect against downside occasionally associated with explosive stocks.

ITC: Hold for Steady Growth

ITC continues to impress with stable growth across its diverse divisions like FMCG, cigarettes, and hotels. Analysts remain positive after the company achieved better margins and profit last quarter and have held its recommendation to hold the stock with a target price of Rs 430-440. ITC’s heavy market presence, consistent results, and stay-at-home habit for products, including cigarettes, makes it a good long-term play.

Tata Motors: Hold for Further Upside

Tata Motors continues to be strong in the automotive sector, particularly for sales of cars and commercial vehicles. Tata Motors could target levels of Rs 500–540 in the coming months according to several experts. The advice is to hold and patiently watch the stock for any indication of a renewed upward movement before taking action.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Wait and Watch

Lemon Tree Hotels ranks as one of the stronger players in India’s hospitality sector. The stock seems to be in a stable phase, but it has faced some resistance at Rs 170-175 while its support is at or near Rs 160. For those who have a position in the stock, it is advisable to keep the share as is, including a stoploss at Rs 160. There may not be much opportunity for short-term players, though long-term investors can wait for movement in the market to improve before taking action.

Inox Wind: Hold for Positive Trend

Inox Wind is benefitting from interest in renewable energy. The stock has a potentially positive trend and could go up to Rs 160–165. Experts recommend holding the stock with a stoploss at Rs 145, as sector outlook is still good, flatteringly positive.

Zee Entertainment: Give it a Cautious Hold

Zee Entertainment has faced the latest issues in it’s business recently, but hope remains for the way forward. Current expert advice is to give it a hold for now, or consider the option of selling if there is a significant bounce, or improvement in the health of the balance sheet. Experts refuse to advise entry as the view of the company may change, however that change is prone to be predictable.

Stock

Recommendation

Target Price / Key Comment

LG Electronics

Hold

Rs 1,800–1,850; stoploss Rs 1,490

ITC

Hold

Target Rs 430–440

Tata Motors

Hold

Target Rs 500–540

Lemon Tree Hotels

Hold

Resistance Rs 170–175; stoploss Rs 160

Inox Wind

Hold

Target Rs 160–165; stoploss Rs 145

Zee Entertainment

Hold

Hold for recovery; exit on strength

In summary, investors are best advised to keep holding these stocks for now, as experts do not see enough reasons for aggressive buying or selling at current market levels. Staying updated with quarterly results, industry trends, and stock-specific news will help you make smart decisions. Use stoploss orders to protect profits and avoid large losses if the market turns unpredictable.

 This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:07 AM IST
Tags: automotive sectorbuy hold sellentertainment sectorFMCG stockshospitality stocksindian-stocksInox Windinvestment tipsinvestor adviceIPO debutITCLemon Tree HotelsLG Electronics Indiamarket outlookrenewable energy stocksshare market updatesstock market 2025stoplosstarget pricetata motorsZee Entertainment

