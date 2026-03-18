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Home > Business News > Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 18, 2026 16:09:17 IST

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Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Career Mentor, Global Education Strategist, and inspirational speaker Mary Hiwale is shaping the future of thousands of students by helping them turn ambition into opportunity.

New Delhi [India], March 18: On this International Women’s Day, we celebrate women who create impact beyond titles and accolades. Among them is Mary Hiwale, a respected Career Mentor and Global Education Strategist whose work has transformed the aspirations of students across India.

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Known for her powerful belief that “every dream needs direction, every talent deserves recognition, and every future demands a mentor,” Mary has dedicated her career to guiding young minds toward meaningful academic and professional journeys.

Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Over the years, she has become a trusted name in the field of global education planning, helping students navigate the increasingly complex landscape of international study opportunities. With deep expertise in global education systems and emerging career pathways, Mary has helped countless students secure admissions at leading universities around the world.

What distinguishes her approach is her commitment to personalized career mentorship. Rather than offering standard advice, Mary focuses on understanding each student’s unique strengths, ambitions, and potential. Her guidance empowers students to build academic paths that align with both their passions and the evolving global job market.

Beyond mentorship, Mary Hiwale is also a renowned motivational speaker, having addressed thousands of students across India through seminars, workshops, and educational forums. Her talks are known for their energy and clarity, inspiring students to think beyond conventional boundaries and believe in their capabilities.

For many young individuals, these sessions become defining moments that reshape their outlook on education, leadership, and global opportunity.

On Women’s Day, Mary Hiwale’s journey stands as a reminder that true leadership lies in empowering others. Through her vision and dedication, she continues to guide a new generation of students toward a future defined not by limitations, but by possibility.

In helping young people discover their direction, Mary is quietly building something remarkable a world of confident, globally minded achievers ready to shape tomorrow.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

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Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

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Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams
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