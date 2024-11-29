MEA Denies Receiving US Summons In Adani Group Bribery Case

The MEA clarified that it received no request from the US about alleged bribery charges against Adani Group executives. The MEA termed it a private legal matter and emphasized the established procedures of India regarding foreign legal requests.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified its stand on allegations against top executives of the Adani Group. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA Spokesperson during a press briefing yesterday asserted that is a matter of private entities and individuals and is being treated as a legal matter between them and the DoJ of the US.

Responding to questions about reports of summons issued to Adani Group executives, Jaiswal emphasized that India was not informed about the matter beforehand. “Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrants is part of mutual legal assistance and is assessed on its merits. We have not received any such request from the US regarding this case,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the Indian government is not involved in this issue since it is a matter of private people and companies.

Adani Group Denies Charges

The Adani Group has vigorously denied all these bribery allegations by the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain, who heads Adani Green Energy as its Managing Director and CEO.

A statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd responded to media reports that the company had allegedly violated the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company stated that such allegations were without merit and factually incorrect.

“The media articles stating that certain directors, including Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain, have been charged with FCPA violations are incorrect,” the company said in its filing with the stock exchanges.

Unsealed Indictment Causes Controversy

The controversy was ignited by a five-count criminal indictment, unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The indictment tied together well-known Indian executives, such as Gautam Adani, with an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

In response to this, a spokesperson from the Adani Group mentioned that the conglomerate committed to abiding by the rules of law and corporate governance. “We will pursue all available legal remedies to address these allegations,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability in its operations.

