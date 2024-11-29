Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

MEA Denies Receiving US Summons In Adani Group Bribery Case

The MEA clarified that it received no request from the US about alleged bribery charges against Adani Group executives. The MEA termed it a private legal matter and emphasized the established procedures of India regarding foreign legal requests.

MEA Denies Receiving US Summons In Adani Group Bribery Case

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified its stand on allegations against top executives of the Adani Group. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA Spokesperson during a press briefing yesterday asserted that is a matter of private entities and individuals and is being treated as a legal matter between them and the DoJ of the US.

Responding to questions about reports of summons issued to Adani Group executives, Jaiswal emphasized that India was not informed about the matter beforehand. “Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrants is part of mutual legal assistance and is assessed on its merits. We have not received any such request from the US regarding this case,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the Indian government is not involved in this issue since it is a matter of private people and companies.

Adani Group Denies Charges

The Adani Group has vigorously denied all these bribery allegations by the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain, who heads Adani Green Energy as its Managing Director and CEO.

A statement by Adani Green Energy Ltd responded to media reports that the company had allegedly violated the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company stated that such allegations were without merit and factually incorrect.

“The media articles stating that certain directors, including Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vineet Jain, have been charged with FCPA violations are incorrect,” the company said in its filing with the stock exchanges.

Unsealed Indictment Causes Controversy

The controversy was ignited by a five-count criminal indictment, unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The indictment tied together well-known Indian executives, such as Gautam Adani, with an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

In response to this, a spokesperson from the Adani Group mentioned that the conglomerate committed to abiding by the rules of law and corporate governance. “We will pursue all available legal remedies to address these allegations,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability in its operations.

ALSO READ | Zee Shareholders Block Punit Goenka’s Reappointment As Director

Filed under

Adani Bribery case adani group Business news US Summons

Advertisement

Also Read

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Seeks Inclusion Of Arasavalli Sun Temple In

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Seeks Inclusion Of Arasavalli Sun Temple In

How Can He Be Involved?: Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Adani Bribery Charges, Clarifies SECI’s Involvement

How Can He Be Involved?: Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Adani Bribery Charges, Clarifies SECI’s Involvement

Here’s How A Chinese Woman Made Rs 35 Lakhs In 3 Months With ‘Flash Marriage Scam’

Here’s How A Chinese Woman Made Rs 35 Lakhs In 3 Months With ‘Flash Marriage...

CRISIL Assures Stability For Adani Group Amid US Indictment

CRISIL Assures Stability For Adani Group Amid US Indictment

Syria Insurgents Breach Second Largest City Of Aleppo, Fighters And A War Monitor Say

Syria Insurgents Breach Second Largest City Of Aleppo, Fighters And A War Monitor Say

Entertainment

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox