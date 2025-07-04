Live Tv
Meesho Secretly Files for IPO: A Bold Step Towards Market Debut via SEBI's Confidential Route

Meesho has confidentially filed for IPO with SEBI, aiming to test investor interest while keeping financials private. The move reflects its strong growth, especially in Tier-II/III cities, and marks a key milestone as it gears up for expansion after turning EBITDA positive.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 12:28:15 IST

India’s fast-growing social commerce platform, Meesho, has quietly taken a significant step towards going public. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI using the confidential route, allowing it to test the IPO waters without revealing too much, too soon. This smart move lets Meesho explore investor sentiment while keeping key financials under wraps for now. With a strong grip on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, this IPO signals rising faith in India’s e-commerce potential and could mark a defining moment for the country’s startup ecosystem.

Confidential Filing: What It Means for Meesho and Investors

  • Keeping it low-key:
     By filing in confidence, Meesho allows regulators to provide input without immediately exposing all of their financial cards. Depending on internal tactics or market conditions, the firm may need to modify or even postpone the IPO preparations.

  • Less noise, more strategy:
    This strategy lessens the strain of public scrutiny and keeps rivals guessing in a turbulent market, allowing Meesho to be ready for a more robust, well-timed IPO.

  • Following global footsteps:
    Growing numbers of Indian firms are choosing this path after being influenced by U.S. IPO tendencies. It demonstrates how India’s startup scene and legal system are developing and maturing.

  • SEBI still has the final say:
     Even with a confidential filing, Meesho will eventually have to go public with the draft and get SEBI’s green light before the IPO hits the market.

Meesho’s Growth Trajectory and IPO Objectives

  • From side-hustles to serious retail:
     Meesho started in 2015 as a simple reseller platform, helping small sellers grow. Today, it’s become a full-fledged online marketplace offering affordable, unbranded products for India’s value-driven shoppers.

  • Millions onboard:
     With over 140 million users and deep roots in rural areas, Meesho has become a household name. Its growth reflects how deeply India has embraced online shopping   even beyond metro cities.

  • Profits in sight:
     A big milestone for Meesho  it recently turned EBITDA positive, a strong signal of financial health. This boosts investor confidence and shows the company is on solid ground ahead of its public debut.

  • Fuel for the future:
    The IPO isn’t just about raising money   it’s about fueling Meesho’s next growth phase, upgrading its tech stack, and giving early backers like SoftBank, Meta, and Prosus a chance to exit or rebalance.

