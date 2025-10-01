Meet Aravind Srinivas: Just 31, Chennai Man, IITian, India’s Youngest Billionaire With A Net Worth Of…

India’s startup and tech ecosystem reached a record high as Aravind Srinivas, co-founder of Perplexity AI, became India’s youngest billionaire at 31 years old. The net worth of Srinivas is now ₹21,190 crore, as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, capturing India’s quick transformation from a services-based economy to a product-driven, deep-tech giant.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Growing up in Chennai, Srinivas earned dual degrees in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras and a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley. Prior to establishing Perplexity AI, he got invaluable exposure in some of the world’s top AI research institutions, such as OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind, which prepared him for the world AI challenge.

Perplexity AI: India’s Answer to ChatGPT

Perplexity AI is a conversational AI-powered search engine designed to deliver instant, accurate answers to any query. It directly competes with global AI platforms like Google Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Under Srinivas’ leadership, the startup has emerged as one of the most disruptive AI companies globally. The firm has raised support from leading investors, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and has drawn acquisition interest from tech titans Apple and Meta. Srinivas will, however, maintain Perplexity AI as an independent firm, with a public listing eyed after 2028.

This Young Billionaire Among India’s Emerging Tech Leaders

Srinivas, who is 31 years old, outdoes most other Indian young entrepreneurs, becoming part of the expanding list of under-35 billionaires who are reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape in India. Some other names on this list are:

Ritesh Agarwal (31, Prism/OYO) – ₹14,400 crore

Shashvat Nakrani (27, BharatPe) – ₹1,340 crore

Trishneet Arora (30, TAC Security) – ₹1,820 crore

Rohan Gupta (26, SG Finserve) – ₹1,140 crore

Kaivalya Vohra (22, Zepto) – ₹4,480 crore

Aadit Palicha (23, Zepto) – ₹5,380 crore

