Home > Tech and Auto > Perplexity Launches Comet Browser In India, CEO Aravind Srinivas Explains How This AI-Powered Browser Outshines Chrome

Perplexity AI has launched its Comet browser in India, targeting the country’s massive internet user base.The Chromium-based browser offers an AI sidebar that assists with tasks across tabs and apps. Perplexity Pro subscribers on Windows and macOS can access it now, with Android pre-orders open.

Perplexity AI launches Comet browser in India with AI-powered features for Pro users on Windows, macOS, and Android. Photo: Perplexity.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 24, 2025 11:46:14 IST

Perplexity AI has officially launched its Comet browser in India, aiming to tap into the world’s largest internet population outside of China. The browser, designed for paying users only, is immediately available to Perplexity Pro subscribers on Windows and macOS. Pre-orders are open for Android devices, with iOS support expected to follow.

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder, president, and CEO of Perplexity AI, announced the launch in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“This is a shift from browsing to thinking,” Srinivas told *Hindustan Times* earlier, describing Comet as a “thinking partner” rather than a passive tool.

What Is Comet AI Browser?

Comet combines a traditional Chromium-based browsing experience with an always-on AI sidebar, described by Perplexity as “agentic.” The browser can follow multi-step workflows across tabs, compare prices and reviews, draft and send emails, book meetings, and complete transactions on behalf of the user when authorised.

Perplexity says the browser is designed to reduce tab clutter and maintain the context of tasks and projects, rather than treating web pages as isolated units.

Also Read: Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images

Security and privacy are also central to Comet’s design. The browser stores browsing history and AI interactions locally with end-to-end encryption enabled by default. Comet also integrates with password managers. For corporate users, Perplexity highlights enterprise features including admin controls and compliance commitments.

Perplexity Expands in India

The India launch signals an early and ambitious expansion into a country with a digitally savvy, large internet population. Perplexity has partnered with Bharti Airtel Ltd., granting millions of Airtel customers complimentary access to Perplexity Pro for one year. The company is also actively recruiting in India, indicating a long-term commitment to the market.

“India presents a unique opportunity with a massive and digitally aware user base, just as broader markets are testing agentic AI in daily workflows,” Srinivas said.

Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana Now On WhatsApp: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Explains How To Create High-Quality AI Images

Tags: Aravind SrinivasComet browserPerplexity AI

