Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images

Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images

Google’s Nano Banana AI model, also known as Flash Image Model 2.5, has now been made available on WhatsApp through Perplexity AI. Users can generate images by chatting with the Perplexity bot on the app, making the tool more accessible to millions in India and abroad. India already leads in Nano Banana usage, and the WhatsApp rollout is expected to boost its popularity further.

Nano Banana Trend On X
Nano Banana Trend On X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 23, 2025 20:04:16 IST

The social media is yet not satisfied trying several prompts on Gemini – Nano Banana – officially called the Google Flash Image Model 2.5  trend and here comes a bomb blast for the users as this feature is now available on your WhatsApp. Yes! you read it right, to make this ai image creativity more easy and accessible, the AI startup Perplexity AI has introduced the model on WhatsApp.

This step has allowed users to generate images directly through the messaging platform, which has millions of users in India and abroad. At present, Meta AI powers WhatsApp, but it does not match the features of Google Gemini or Nano Banana. Perplexity announced that WhatsApp users can now use the Gemini 2.5 Flash engine on the Perplexity bot. Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, reshared the official update on X.

It is no brainer that the nano banana trend went super viral with millions of users using it for free, but there were users who had a probem in accessing gemini or even understand its usage. Therefore here is a gift for the freshers, users no longer need to visit Gemini or Google AI Studio to access Nano Banana.

How To Generate Images On WhatsApp? 

To use it on WhatsApp, individuals should save the Perplexity AI number +1 (833) 436-3285. After saving, they can start a chat with the Perplexity bot. Once the conversation begins, users can upload an image and provide a prompt. The Nano Banana model works best with detailed prompts and generates accurate results.

From saree-style images to 4K retro portraits, the output on WhatsApp matches what the engine produces on Google’s own apps.

Prompt One Can Use: 

To get precise images, users must give clear prompts. For example:

1.“A close-up photograph of a hand-crocheted yarn doll cradled by two hands with vivid colors and natural skin texture in a warm indoor background.”

2. “To look like a Goddess, the users can write – Create an ultra-realistic image of a woman embodying Maa Durga, wearing a red silk saree with golden zari, heavy traditional jewellery, and bold kajal-lined eyes.”

3.  For a retro look, the users can write – “Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image draped in an off-white saree with a red border and small red prints, feeling like a ’90s movie still.”

Such detailed prompts allow Nano Banana to create lifelike and professional-quality images. The more descriptive the input, the more refined the output becomes.

Is The Nano Banana In WhatsAPP FREE? 

Perplexity has not yet clarified whether Nano Banana usage on WhatsApp will be free. Currently, Google allows limited free usage for the model, while paid subscribers enjoy greater access. The same could apply to the Perplexity bot as well. According to Google, India has recorded the highest use of Nano Banana, with the Gemini app ranking at the top on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. With WhatsApp integration, the number of users is expected to rise even further.

Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images

Now Nano Banana In Your WhatsApp? Here Are Ways And Prompts That Can Help You Create Best AI Images

QUICK LINKS