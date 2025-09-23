LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger

Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger

A Delhi man shared on Reddit that he was scammed by a girl named Jagriti, whom he met on the dating app Boo. The two planned to meet at Haldiram’s in Jangpura before watching a movie at Inox. During the meeting, he transferred Rs 1500 to her for tickets and also spent Rs 1600 on chocolates. Later, at McDonald’s, she handed their bag to a paan shop owner for “safekeeping” and went to the washroom, but never returned.

Delhi Dating Scam
Delhi Dating Scam

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 23, 2025 16:36:57 IST

A Reddit user revealed how a girl scammed him after they matched on the dating app Boo. The girl introduced herself as Jagriti, also known as Jaggy, claiming she was studying English Literature at Delhi University. The two began chatting on the app and later shifted to WhatsApp.

After a few days of conversation, they agreed to meet on Sunday. The man shared that he had doubts about the meeting being a scam but felt reassured when the girl suggested a normal plan of meeting at Haldiram’s in Jangpura and later watching a movie at Inox.

Meeting at Haldiram’s Before the Movie Plan

The man met Jagriti at Haldiram’s around 2 PM. They ordered rajma rice bowls, but she barely ate and suggested packing the food. Since the movie tickets had not been booked earlier, the girl offered to book them using a “voucher” that included free popcorn and Coke. The man trusted her and transferred Rs 1500 to her bank account through GPay. They then decided to spend time before the movie by going for a short walk, during which the man purchased Cadbury Silk chocolates worth Rs 1600 for her.

Girl Disappears After McDonald’s Stop

After the walk, the girl suggested having McFlurrys at McDonald’s. Before entering, she handed over the Haldiram’s food and chocolates bag to a nearby paan shop owner for “safekeeping.” Inside McDonald’s, the man ordered two McFlurrys and a water bottle. Jagriti did not eat anything and went to the washroom, but she never returned. After waiting for five minutes, the man checked WhatsApp only to find that he had been blocked. When he returned to the paan shop to collect the bag, the shopkeeper informed him that the girl had already taken it away.

The man realized he had been scammed and later shared the entire story on Reddit to alert others. He lost money spent on movie tickets, chocolates, and other items, while the girl disappeared with all the purchases. The incident has raised concerns about online dating scams and the risks of trusting strangers met through dating apps. Authorities have not yet confirmed if any official complaint has been registered in this case.

Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger

Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger

Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger
Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger
Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger
Delhi Man Falls Victim To Online Dating Scam, Check How Girls Prove To Be Money Digger

