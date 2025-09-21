LIVE TV
Google Gemini Nano Banana Now On WhatsApp: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Explains How To Create High-Quality AI Images

Perplexity announced that it has integrated Google’s Nano Banana engine into its WhatsApp bot, making it easier for users to generate images without leaving the app.

Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 21, 2025 15:58:17 IST

Google’s Nano Banana AI model is making headlines once again. After dominating Instagram and X with hyper-realistic and creative images, the viral AI trend has now reached WhatsApp, thanks to AI startup Perplexity AI.

Perplexity announced that it has integrated Google’s Nano Banana engine into its WhatsApp bot, making it easier for users to generate images without leaving the app. Co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas reshared the announcement on X, calling Nano Banana the “highest-quality model” now accessible directly on the Meta-owned platform.

The move is expected to boost Nano Banana’s popularity further, especially in India, where WhatsApp has a massive user base. According to Google, India already leads in Nano Banana usage, with the Gemini app ranking high on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

How to use Nano Banana on WhatsApp

To try Nano Banana on WhatsApp, users must save Perplexity’s number: +1 (833) 436-3285. After starting a chat with the bot, they can upload an image and type in a detailed prompt. The AI model works best with descriptive instructions, creating realistic and artistic visuals.

For example, one suggested prompt is:

“A close-up, professionally composed photograph showcasing a hand-crocheted yarn doll gently cradled by two hands… with vivid contrasting colors and rich details… in an indoor setting with natural light and a warm atmosphere.”

The AI then generates high-quality images similar to those produced in Google’s own apps.

While Perplexity has not confirmed whether using Nano Banana on WhatsApp will be free, Google usually offers limited free access to its AI tools. Paid users typically receive higher usage limits, and this could apply to the WhatsApp version as well.

Tags: Aravind SrinivasgeminiGoogleGoogle GeminiNano bananaPerplexity AIwhatsapp

